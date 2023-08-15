Higher wages expected to bring higher UK interest rates

By Linda Hall • 15 August 2023 • 15:13

INTEREST RATES: Bank of England expected to announce hike in September Photo credit: CC/James Mitchell

SALARIES increased more than predicted in June, fuelled by a one-off payout to NHS employees.

In consequence, the Bank of England is once again under pressure to raise interest rates owing to the higher wages.

Raised borrowing costs are definitely on the cards, even though the UK jobs market indicated that employers were beginning to let staff go as economic activity began to slow down.

Redundancies increased and unemployment rose by 0.3 of a percentage point to 4.2 per cent in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistic (ONS), announced.

At the same time, pay increased at its fasted since records began, the ONS said, and grew by 7.8 per cent during the second quarter of this year, exceeding predictions and comfortably above the previous record of 7.3 per cent.

The unanticipated increase has encouraged traders to announce an 84 per cent chance that the Bank of England would announce a further interest rate rise of a quarter of a percentage point to 5.5 per cent next month. Others spoke of a 16 per cent likelihood of a bigger, half-point hike to 5.75 per cent.

Interest rates are forecast to reach their peak at 6 per cent next February, higher than the 5.75 per cent that was foreseen before Tuesday’s labour market report was released.

Responding to fears that pay increases would generate a wage-price spiral, the UK’s prime minister Rishi Sunak declared that bringing down inflation was his “number one priority”. There was “light at the end of the tunnel” in the cost-of-living crisis, the PM insisted.

“It’s inflation that’s making people feel poorer,” Sunak said during a visit to Milton Keynes hospital on August 15.

“It’s eating into the savings in their bank accounts, making sure there’s less money that they have at the end of the month.

“That’s why we need to bring it down, and that’s how we’ll also bring down interest rates and ease the pressure on people’s mortgages,” the prime minister declared.