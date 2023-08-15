Junts per Catalunya sets up an August 17 cliffhanger

By Linda Hall • 15 August 2023 • 10:45

JORDI TURULL: Junts secretary-general (left) on a recent visit to Vallcebre (Barcelona) Photo credit: Twitter/JuntsXCat

THE Mesa del Congreso, literally the Parliament Table, is the third most-important body in Spain after King Felipe and the president of the government.

The Mesa’s president, equivalent to Britain’s Speaker, is assisted by four vice-presidents and four secretaries. Between them they organise the day-to-day work of the parliament, admitting or rejecting party initiatives and deciding the agenda with the parliamentary parties’ spokespeople.

Meritxell Batet (PSOE) Speaker since May 2019 until parliament was dissolved, announced that she was bowing out but the party is doing everything possible to maintain control of the immensely powerful Mesa. This will be decided on August 17 although neither the Partido Popular and its ally, Vox, nor the PSOE and its ally, Sumar, emerged from the July 23 general election with enough MPs to ensure the election of their preferred Speaker.

As a result, control of the Mesa will depend on whether respective presidential candidates Alberto Nuñez Feijoo and Pedro Sanchez can garner enough support from other parties represented in Spain’s national parliament.

Feijoo has fewer friends from the smaller parties, but Union del Pueblo Navarro will back him, giving the PP 171 votes on August 17. Should Coalicion Canaria also plump for Feijoo, the PP stands a good chance of choosing the next Speaker with 172 votes.

The Basque Nationalist Party has already rejected overtures from the Partido Popular and is likely to back the PSOE. So too is Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya but the party responsible for the cliffhanger is Junts per Cataluña.

Were Sanchez able to count on these three, together with another Basque party, Bildu, and the Galician party, Partido Nacionalista Gallego (BNG), the PSOE could scrape together 178, more than the 176 needed for a majority vote.

However, this is unlikely because Junts is playing hard to get. It will sell its seven votes very dear, knowing that Sanchez can get nowhere without them.

Both Junts and ERC are pro-independence separatist parties although the July 23 results demonstrated that Cataluña’s population, undeniably nationalist, is less inclined towards secession than these two parties which will influence what happens next in Spain.

The PSOE socialists won 19 seats in Cataluña, compared with 12 in 2019. Sumar, a coalition of parties to the left of the PSOE which was founded this year, won seven. Even the PP, which managed only two seats in 2019 now has six.

In contrast, ERC took seven, down from 13 in 2019, while Junts has seven seats in the national parliament, compared with eight during the last legislature.

Junts has meanwhile announced that its executive committee will meet via Zoom on the morning of August 17 to decide whether to vote for a PSOE Speaker or abstain, leaving both the PSOE and the PP with white knuckles until the very last moment.