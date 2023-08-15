Madrid positions itself as a high-impact destination in the United States

By Anna Ellis • 15 August 2023 • 15:23
Parque Buen Retiro, Madrid. Image: S.Borisov / Shutterstock.com.
Spain’s capital city of Madrid is presenting its tourist attractions this week in Las Vegas, as part of Virtuoso Travel Week.
Until August 18, the City Council’s Department of Tourism is once again taking part in this international event to demonstrate Madrid’s great strength as a tourist destination and to continue to position the capital as a benchmark for high-impact travellers.
This event, the most important of the North American travel agency network, brings together more than 6,000 agents and representatives of leading global luxury tourism service providers and is one of the key meetings in the city’s annual promotional calendar.
Over the next few days, Madrid has a full agenda of meetings and workshops with more than one hundred pre-arranged appointments. The city will also participate in other training and professional development sessions and conferences.
This event is a unique opportunity to showcase Madrid’s latest developments to the most qualified and important audience in this segment, including some of the more than 1,000 new agents who have recently joined the consortium.
Exclusive experiences and services in Madrid
During its participation in Virtuoso Travel Week, the capital will highlight the assets that have driven the qualitative leap in its offer and that are placing it on a new scale of global tourism demand, with the best experiences and exclusive services.
New hotel openings will be presented, including international luxury hotel chains which, until now, had no presence in Madrid and which have committed to the city; the latest urban projects and cultural and leisure attractions, such as the renovated Plaza de España, the Landscape of Light or the Royal Collections Gallery; Madrid’s excellent gastronomic heritage; its high-level shopping options, as well as the region’s complementary offer.
The high spending of premium tourism
Premium tourists spend up to four times more on hotels and gastronomy, three times more on transport and six times more on entertainment, and generate an average daily expenditure of €860, compared to an average of almost €400 euros for visitors to Madrid.
According to Círculo Fortuny’s European High Impact Tourism report, this segment represents 1 per cent of the total number of tourists to the city, yet their spending accounts for no less than 18 per cent of sales.
Virtuoso and Madrid have been working together for more than a decade. It is an alliance that has allowed the capital to become part of this exclusive group specialising in luxury travel that brings together thousands of representatives from all over the world, especially in North America, the leading source of foreign tourism to the capital.
