By Jo Pugh • 15 August 2023 • 14:21
Ryan Gutridge says crusing is cheaper than renting. Credit:Ryan Gutridge/Insider
A man has revealed a surprising way to save money. Living on a cruise ship for 300 days a year can be more affordable than renting a traditional home.
Ryan Gutridge spends most of his year aboard Royal Caribbean cruises, embarking on this unique lifestyle in 2021. His job allows him to work remotely, which led him to realise that he could work from the cruise ship, potentially making it a cost-effective way to live.
In an interview with Insider, Ryan explained, “I work in IT as a cloud-solution engineer for a cloud-solution provider and started working from home in 2012.”
Due to the pandemic, his team shifted to remote work, accessing data from anywhere.
This sparked an idea.
After thorough research and calculations, Ryan discovered that the cost of spending 300 nights a year on cruises was nearly equivalent to what he paid for rent in Florida.
In the summer of 2021, he booked two four-night cruises on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, enjoying both in September.
He shared, “Everything worked great, and since then, I’ve been on a cruise pretty much every week, except for a few holiday weeks.”
Before fully committing to this lifestyle, Ryan carefully analysed the financial aspect.
Taking into account the savings on bills and added benefits like free drinks and internet, the decision was a logical one for him.
After thorough consideration, Ryan concluded that Royal Caribbean offered the best benefits for his lifestyle, such as discounts, free internet, and complimentary drinks.
His advice to those interested in a similar lifestyle is to explore different cruise lines and their offerings before committing to one. By sticking with a particular cruise line, you can eventually earn loyalty benefits and rewards.
