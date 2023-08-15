By Jo Pugh • 15 August 2023 • 14:21

Ryan Gutridge says crusing is cheaper than renting. Credit:Ryan Gutridge/Insider

A man has revealed a surprising way to save money. Living on a cruise ship for 300 days a year can be more affordable than renting a traditional home.

Ryan Gutridge spends most of his year aboard Royal Caribbean cruises, embarking on this unique lifestyle in 2021. His job allows him to work remotely, which led him to realise that he could work from the cruise ship, potentially making it a cost-effective way to live.

In an interview with Insider, Ryan explained, “I work in IT as a cloud-solution engineer for a cloud-solution provider and started working from home in 2012.”

Due to the pandemic, his team shifted to remote work, accessing data from anywhere.

This sparked an idea.

If cruise lines resumed operations, he could carry out his job on a short cruise to test the WiFi and its ability to handle his work’s security demands.

After thorough research and calculations, Ryan discovered that the cost of spending 300 nights a year on cruises was nearly equivalent to what he paid for rent in Florida.

In the summer of 2021, he booked two four-night cruises on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, enjoying both in September.

He shared, “Everything worked great, and since then, I’ve been on a cruise pretty much every week, except for a few holiday weeks.”

Before fully committing to this lifestyle, Ryan carefully analysed the financial aspect.

He found that the cost of living on a cruise ship for 300 nights was almost the same as his apartment rent and related services.

Taking into account the savings on bills and added benefits like free drinks and internet, the decision was a logical one for him.

He now keeps track of his expenses using a spreadsheet and sets an annual budget, with this year’s “base fare budget” being around $30,000.

After thorough consideration, Ryan concluded that Royal Caribbean offered the best benefits for his lifestyle, such as discounts, free internet, and complimentary drinks.

His advice to those interested in a similar lifestyle is to explore different cruise lines and their offerings before committing to one. By sticking with a particular cruise line, you can eventually earn loyalty benefits and rewards.