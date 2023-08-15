By Anna Ellis • 15 August 2023 • 10:20
Nijar congratulates local officers who rescued young man. Image: Ayuntamiento de Nijar / Facebook.
The maritime patrol that the Níjar Town Hall has deployed to ensure the safety of bathers and recreational boats will be operational until the end of the summer period.
The mayor, Jose Francisco Garrido, explained: “This is a pioneering initiative in Nijar that will provide service throughout the coastal strip of the municipality, with special attention to the urban beaches of San José, Las Negras, La Isleta and Agua Amarga.”
“We are talking about a patrol in which around ten local police officers will work in groups of between three and four officers per shift.”
“This patrol has a boat of about seven metres in length with a 115 horsepower engine and will be operational throughout the remainder of the summer and then activated again next summer.”
The mayor explained that one of the main lines of action as the new government team of the Town Hall is to offer solutions to the problems related to security that have been proliferating in recent times throughout the municipality of Níjar, including the waterfront.
Garrido stated that “with this measure we are placing our municipality at the head of the province in terms of maritime safety, and tackling a problem that many residents have been denouncing in recent years”.
He pointed out that there is a historical demand in the coastal towns to put an end to the misuse that, on occasions, “is carried out in our waterways by some jet skis, sailboats and other vessels”.
“In short, the aim is to prevent boats from anchoring in areas restricted to bathers, so that will be one of the main missions of this patrol, as well as ensuring the tranquility and enjoyment of our magnificent beaches by our neighbours and the many tourists who visit us at this time of year.”
The mayor added: “We take security very seriously in order to guarantee the full enjoyment of our spectacular coastline, and with initiatives such as this one we are going to place Níjar at the forefront of coastal protection.”
This patrol, which was launched at the beginning of August has already carried out a rescue just two days after it became operational. Local Police officers attached to the Maritime Patrol rescued a young man who had become stranded in a coastal area of difficult access in the vicinity of Agua Amarga.
On behalf of Nijar, the mayor congratulated the officers of the special patrol who carried out the rescue.
