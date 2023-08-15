By Jo Pugh • 15 August 2023 • 10:52

Drivers will be stopped and breath tested. Credit: Miguel Ángel Ramón/Pixabay

THE General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has begun a special surveillance campaign focused on alcohol levels and the detection of drugs in drivers.

The campaign started on Tuesday, August 14 and will continue until Sunday, 20 August.

The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, has highlighted the alarming statistics that indicate that “the consumption of alcohol and drugs is present in a third of fatal traffic accidents”.

This reality highlights the vital importance of these awareness campaigns aimed at all drivers.

“The only safe rate is zero”, emphasised Bernabé. In addition, the delegate remarked that, despite the fact that many drivers feel empowered after consuming alcohol, the truth is that the risk of being involved in an accident increases exponentially.

“The combination of alcohol and drugs can increase the risk of accidents between two and 15 times,” said Bernabé.

“And not only that, but the consumption of these substances not only has an impact on a higher accident rate, but also translates into higher mortality, since it worsens the prognosis of injuries resulting from a road accident”.

Additionally, Bernabé pointed out that “alcohol remains the most consumed substance among deceased drivers, followed by cocaine, cannabis and psychotropic drugs.”

To offer a perspective on the magnitude of this problem, during the campaign carried out last December in the Valencian Community, 15,653 breathalyser tests were carried out, with 213 positive results.

At the same time, of the 283 drug controls carried out, 135 gave a positive result.

With this new campaign, the DGT seeks to reinforce the message of zero tolerance towards the combination of driving and substance use, in order to guarantee safer roads for all.

Legal Alcohol Limits:

The legal limit for alcohol in Spain is 0.5 grammes of alcohol per litre of blood (equivalent to 0.25 milligrammes of alcohol per litre of exhaled air).

For drivers with less than two years of driving experience or professional drivers, the limit is reduced to 0.4 grammes of alcohol per litre of blood (0.15 milligrammes per litre of exhaled air).

Individuals under the age of 18 are prohibited from using e-scooters or mopeds if they have consumed any amount of alcohol.