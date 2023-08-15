Tourism Revenue In Portugal Increases By More Than 30 Per Cent In First Half Of 2023

By Chris King • 15 August 2023 • 19:15

Image of Praia do Camilo beach on Portugal's Algarve. Credit: Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock.com

PORTUGAL has experienced an increase in tourism revenue of more than 30 per cent in the first six months of 2023.

According to a statement from Portugal’s National Institute of Statistics (INE), compared to the pre-pandemic figures published in June 2019, there have been increases of 33.5 per cent in total revenue and 35.5 per cent in revenue from accommodation.

In June 2023, the tourist accommodation sector accounted for 2.9 million guests across the country, a rise of 7.1 per cent. There were also 7.4 million overnight stays registered, an increase of 3.7 per cent.

These figures correspond to €622.1 million in total revenue, a rise of 14.0 per cent, and a 15.5 rise in revenue from accommodation generating €480.6 million.

The revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at €78.1 while the average daily rate (ADR) amounted to €123.1, increases of 11.6 per cent and +11.7 per cent respectively.

When compared to June 2019, the RevPAR increased by 25.8 per cent and the ADR grew by 26.1per cent. In AM Lisboa and Norte, the ADR reached new historical highs of €152.6 and €113.0, respectively.

Lisbon topped the stats, with Albufeira in second position

Among the municipalities showing the highest representation in total overnight stays up to June this year, Albufeira was second, behind Lisbon. It fell just short of the 2019 levels, registering 907,800 stays.

The Algarve coastal resort generated figures showing a total of 10.2 per cent less than 2019. This included a drop of 26.6 per cent in residents and 5.2 per cent in non-residents.

Karen, who runs Corky’s Bar and Restaurant in Albufeira, told EWN: ‘As this is my first season running the business, I have no previous numbers to compare with, but I can certainly say that things have been very busy. From March to the end of June, I was incredibly busy’.

Vila Nova de Gaia and Porto stood out from the pack, growing by 30.6 per cent and 25.1 per cent, respectively, when compared to 2019.

In the first half of 2023, total overnight stays grew by 18.8 per cent, which included an increase of 7.7 per cent in residents and 24.2 per cent in non-residents.

These numbers correspond to increases of 31.8 per cent in total revenue and 34.0 per cent in revenue from accommodation (+38.3% and +41.7%, respectively, when compared with the same period in 2019).

Portugal registered 36.7 million overnight stays

When considering all means of accommodation – tourist accommodation establishments, camping and holiday camps and youth hostels – in the first half of 2023, there were 14.5 million guests and 36.7 million overnight stays registered.

That corresponds to increases of 20.9 per cent and 18.7 per cent, respectively. When compared with the same

period in 2019, overnight stays increased by 11.0 per cent. Of these, 11.6 per cent were residents, and 10.7 per cent were non-residents.

The statistics published in the INE statement included an analysis of the evolution of overnight stays in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2019, especially those generated by foreign markets.