A Beacon of Vigilance: The Rio Segura Ship in Almeria

By John Ensor • 16 August 2023 • 18:00
Leonardo Marcos on board the Rio Segura.
Credit; Guardia Civil.es
How does the Guardia Civil maintain its vigilance over the Alboran Sea, a hotspot for illegal migration?
The answer lies in the dedicated work of the Rio Segura ship and its crew. A report published on Wednesday, August 16 gave details of the recent visit by the general director of the Guardia Civil, Leonardo Marcos.
On his visit to the Port of Almeria, Leonardo Marcos took a tour of the Rio Segura ship and the various departments of the Fiscal Section of the Guardia Civil and the Provincial Maritime Service. During the inspection of the ship’s facilities, the director’s visit also included meetings with the Giardia Civil officers who serve in these units.
Accompanying Marcos were notable figures such as the Government delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez; the Deputy General Secretary of the Government in Almeria, Juan Ramon Fernandez; the president of the Port Authority of Almeria, Rosario Soto; the head of Exploitation and Conservation, Mari Angeles Guarnido; and the head of the Port Police, Jose Miguel Lopez.
Marcos was given a first-hand look at the operations of the Rio Segura, a 73-metre-long vessel with a fuel capacity of 20,000 nautical miles. Currently based in Almeria, the ship serves as a hub for refuelling, maintenance, and rest for its 24-member crew.
In the port, Marcos visited the offices of the Provincial Maritime Service and greeted the 45 Guardia Civil officers that comprise the unit. He also learned about the daily work of the 39 guards of the Fiscal Section within the Port of Almeria.
The tasks of these agents include security controls in loading and unloading, control of rolled cargo, fiscal recognition of passengers and merchandise, and fiscal verification points in fishing ports. These efforts are vital in maintaining the security and integrity of the region.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.