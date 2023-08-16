A Beacon of Vigilance: The Rio Segura Ship in Almeria

By John Ensor • 16 August 2023 • 18:00

Leonardo Marcos on board the Rio Segura. Credit; Guardia Civil.es

How does the Guardia Civil maintain its vigilance over the Alboran Sea, a hotspot for illegal migration?

The answer lies in the dedicated work of the Rio Segura ship and its crew. A report published on Wednesday, August 16 gave details of the recent visit by the general director of the Guardia Civil, Leonardo Marcos.

Guardia Civil Chief Visits Almeria

On his visit to the Port of Almeria, Leonardo Marcos took a tour of the Rio Segura ship and the various departments of the Fiscal Section of the Guardia Civil and the Provincial Maritime Service. During the inspection of the ship’s facilities, the director’s visit also included meetings with the Giardia Civil officers who serve in these units.

Accompanying Marcos were notable figures such as the Government delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez; the Deputy General Secretary of the Government in Almeria, Juan Ramon Fernandez; the president of the Port Authority of Almeria, Rosario Soto; the head of Exploitation and Conservation, Mari Angeles Guarnido; and the head of the Port Police, Jose Miguel Lopez.

The Rio Segura

Marcos was given a first-hand look at the operations of the Rio Segura, a 73-metre-long vessel with a fuel capacity of 20,000 nautical miles. Currently based in Almeria, the ship serves as a hub for refuelling, maintenance, and rest for its 24-member crew.

In the port, Marcos visited the offices of the Provincial Maritime Service and greeted the 45 Guardia Civil officers that comprise the unit. He also learned about the daily work of the 39 guards of the Fiscal Section within the Port of Almeria.

The tasks of these agents include security controls in loading and unloading, control of rolled cargo, fiscal recognition of passengers and merchandise, and fiscal verification points in fishing ports. These efforts are vital in maintaining the security and integrity of the region.