Harvey Nichols owner says NO to changes at the store

By Linda Hall • 16 August 2023 • 10:30
HARVEY NICHOLS: London’s iconic and luxurious department store
Photo credit: CC/Jordi Ferrer
MANJU MALHOTRA, Harvey Nichols chief executive, handed in her notice unexpectedly after clashes with the owner of the luxury department store.
According to the UK media, Malhotra and Harvey Nichols’ owner, Hong-Kong born Sir Dickson Poon, did not see eye-to-eye about her plans regarding the future.
Chief executive since January 2020, Malhotra – who first joined Harvey Nichols 25 years ago – wanted to introduce wide-ranging changes that would encourage growth after three years of losses.
Dickson Poon, who has owned Harvey Nichols through Dickson Concepts since 1991 and is also the store’s chairman, allegedly disagreed.
The store was operating well under its current strategy, he argued.
Harvey Nichols has fought to return to the black since the pandemic and its most recent accounts reveal that between May 2021 and May 2022, the store accumulated losses amounting to £30 million (€34.97 million), compared with a pre-Covid profit of £2.7 million (€3.15 million).
Revenues during this same period totalled £192 million (€223.88 million), compared with £121 million (€141.09 million) in 2020-2021, which nevertheless failed to match the £222 million (€258.86 million) for the year to March 2020, shortly before Covid forced stores to close.
Dickson Poon’s son Pearson, aged 29 and currently a Harvey Nichols’ executive director, will take over until a permanent replacement is found, although Manju Malhotra will remain in her post until next December.
Malhotra’s parents arrived from India in the 1960s and started up a fashion business in Brick Lane in London’s East End, a world away from Knightsbridge and Harvey Nichols.
As a teenager she explained that she helped out in the shop at the weekends and in the holidays but stressed that education “was so important in my house, growing up” and there was never any question about her going to university.
“I was lucky to have parents who actively encouraged that. They understood that education was the pathway to a better life,” she told an interviewer not long before her shock decision.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
