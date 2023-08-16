Passengers Warned Of Banned Item On British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair Flights

By John Ensor • 16 August 2023 • 12:32

Airport check-in. Credit Mazur Travel/Shutterstock.com

Are you aware of the new luggage restrictions that could disrupt your travel plans? The airlines British Airways, easyJet, and Ryanair have all implemented new rules that may affect your next flight.

These three major airlines, operating from various locations across Europe, have announced a ban on certain types of ‘smart bags’. These are suitcases equipped with built-in electronics that enable functionalities such as device charging, Wi-Fi hotspot creation, and Bluetooth connectivity, writes Metro, Wednesday, August 16.

Rules For British Airways

British Airways has specific rules regarding these smart bags. If the lithium power pack or battery cannot be removed from the bag, it will not be allowed in either the hold or the cabin.

For cabin luggage, the power source must be easily removable but can remain in the bag during the flight. If the smart bag is placed in the hold, the power source must be removed and carried into the cabin.

The BA statement concluded: ‘If you are bringing Smart Baggage with you, please ensure that you are aware of our security requirements.

‘If your flight is operated by one of our partner airlines, please contact that airline to ensure you are aware of their Smart Baggage restrictions.’

Ryanair And EasyJet

Ryanair’s policy requires passengers to remove the battery pack from the smart bag and keep it out during the flight, regardless of whether the luggage is checked or carried on in the cabin.

With easyJet, passengers must also have a smart bag that permits the disconnection and removal of the battery. If the battery cannot be taken out, the bag will not be allowed on the flight.

For hold luggage, the power source must be removed and carried into the cabin separately. For carry-on luggage, the battery pack must be removed, but as long as it’s disconnected, it can be stored within the smart bag.

These new regulations have been implemented to ensure safety on flights, and travellers are advised to be aware of these rules to avoid any disruptions to their travel plans. If you are planning to travel with one of these airlines, make sure to comply with their specific guidelines regarding smart bags.