By Jo Pugh • 16 August 2023 • 14:00
Get a better night's sleep with this trick. Credit: Freepik
THIS summer is especially hot, with successive heat waves that are leaving minimum temperatures that exceed 30 and even 40 degrees in many areas of the country.
Sleeping in these conditions is a practically impossible mission without air conditioning. It is not recommended to have it on all night because it causes dehydration and, in addition, it can irritate the respiratory tract.
Luckily, there is a trick to sleep with the air conditioning on, thanks to which, you won’t have to choose between being hot and taking care of your health.
According to data from the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR), excessive use of these devices causes 20 per cent of colds that occur in summer, as well as laryngitis, pharyngitis and possible muscle pain.
Modern air conditioning units have different programmes to optimise their use, such as the night programme which, as its name suggests, is designed to be used during rest hours.
The solution is as simple as putting a small humidifier in the room, which counteracts the effect of air conditioning, adding moisture to the environment and preventing the airways from drying out and irritating.
Place the humidifier as close to the bed as possible, and you can sleep without getting hot.
In addition to refreshing the environment, it has therapeutic properties that take care of both physical and mental health. The best essential oils to rest are lavender and basil.
These devices are very quiet, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to sleep.
Also, make sure that the breeze from an air conditioning unit does not point directly at the bed, especially the head, to prevent dryness in the throat and eyes.
The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) suggests keeping air conditioning in a range between 24 celsius and 26 celsius to achieve an optimal balance.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
