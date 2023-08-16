By Jo Pugh • 16 August 2023 • 9:23

Bournemouth Beach could be a good place to visit. Credit: Roman Grac/Pixabay

SUMMER has returned to the UK, marking a significant change from the persistently dull and rainy conditions that have prevailed in the country for a considerable period.

Recent times have been marked by consistently gloomy and wet weather, with regions like Wales and the north of England experiencing a yellow rain warning on Tuesday, August 15.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon, as the Met Office indicated a potential shift in the weather pattern, hinting at the likelihood of an extended period of sunny days.

According to the meteorological agency’s forecast, starting from today, Wednesday, August 16, a high-pressure system will gradually establish itself, resulting in a southerly air current sweeping across the UK.

This development translates into a spell of warm weather for the southern parts of the country.

As we move into Friday and Saturday, the mercury is projected to climb further, possibly reaching the high twenties.

In fact, there’s even a possibility of the occasional 30°C reading in parts of the UK.

However, the window for outdoor activities during the weekend might be limited due to a potential downside – the risk of thunderstorms accompanying the rising temperatures as Friday transitions into Saturday.

Dan Harris, the Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, stated “We anticipate a general upward trend in temperatures throughout the week as the weather becomes more settled for a period.

While some areas in the south could experience mid-20s temperatures by Wednesday, it’s Thursday when the warmer conditions will become more widespread.

Even parts of Scotland could see temperatures in the low twenties.

Harris continued, “The peak of warmth is anticipated for Friday and Saturday, with low to mid-20s expected in many areas.

The southeast is likely to hit around 29°C, and we can’t entirely rule out a touch of 30 degrees Celsius on Friday.

However, the situation becomes somewhat complex due to a frontal system approaching from the west and southwest on Friday.

This system, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms, may affect the scenario, particularly after a humid night in the southeast transitioning into Saturday”.