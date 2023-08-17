A Box Of Tomatoes Worth €1,900: What Makes Them So Special?

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 20:42
Credit: Diputacion de Malaga/X
How can a box of tomatoes be worth €1,900? The answer lies in the unique Huevo de Toro variety, celebrated in a special auction in Malaga.
This week, the City Council of Coin (Malaga) and the Guadalhorce Valley Rural Development Group, in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucia, the Diputacion de Malaga, and the Association of Tomato Producers Huevo de Toro, held the Horticultural Contest of Coin.
The event, which showcases the best agricultural products of the region, saw the eleventh edition of the traditional auction for the best Tomato Huevo de Toro, writes El Español, Thursday, August 17.
Among the 14 boxes submitted, the winning lot was tomatoes grown by Daniel Garcia Plaza de Alhaurin el Grande. For the second consecutive year, he presented the best Huevo Toro tomatoes of the season. Garcia Plaza received his award from Cristobal Ortega, first vice president of the Diputacion de Malaga, and Francisco Santos, mayor of Coin.
The second prize went to Jose Maria García de Coin, collected from Maria Francisca Caracuel, fourth vice president of the Diputacion de Malaga. The third prize was taken by Jose Guerrero Hevilla, presented by Fernando Fernandez Tapia-Ruano, territorial delegate of the Andalusian Government.
After the contest, Daniel Garcia Plaza’s box of tomatoes was auctioned among the attendees. Paco Garcia, from Calma Eladio, won the bid for €1,900. Half of the proceeds will go to the association Huellas Terapeuticas, aiding people with functional diversity through dog-assisted interventions.
The Huevo de Toro tomatoes are known for their large, flattened or heart-shaped appearance and intense red colour. Weighing between 300 and 600 grams, some can exceed one kilo. Their high lycopene content gives them a high antioxidant power, and their fleshy, soft texture with a flavour that balances acidity and sweetness makes them ideal for salads, cold soups, or gazpacho.
The auction and contest not only celebrate a unique tomato variety but also contribute to charitable causes, reflecting the rich agricultural heritage and community spirit of the region.
