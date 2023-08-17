Andalucian Government BANS Controversial ‘Comic Bullfighting’

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 8:58

Poster advertising the show. Credit: Cermi Andalucia/Facebook.com

Is it a move towards protecting human dignity, or is it an act of censorship? The Junta de Andalucia has refused permission for a bullfighting comedy show featuring individuals with achondroplasia (dwarfism).

The Andalucian Government had denied the authorization for the bullfighting comedy show ‘Toreo Comico’, planned for August 20 in the bullring of Cortes de la Frontera, Malaga, according to OK Diario.

New Law Implemented

The decision refers to the recently incorporated general law on the rights of persons with disabilities and their social inclusion, stating that ‘the shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or this circumstance are used to provoke mockery, derision or derision of the public in a way contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited.’

The Board also referred to a report from the provincial legal service of the Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification in Malaga. The report specified that the event ‘must be understood as prohibited’ by the aforementioned general law, ‘being a show that the legislator considers degrading to human dignity.’

Pressure To Ban ‘Comic Bullfighting’ Show

The Franz Weber Foundation, an animal protection promoter, welcomed the denial of permission. They had previously sent letters to institutions such as the Andalusian Ombudsman, the Prosecutor’s Office of Marbella, and the Ministry of Social Inclusion, ‘also denouncing the support that the City Council of Cortes de la Frontera gave to this degrading spectacle.’

The foundation noted in a statement that with this decision, ‘there are already two regional governments that apply the new additional provision.’ Last June, the Junta de Extremadura issued a similar resolution for a similar act in Fuentes de Leon, Badajoz.

The Committee of Representative Entities of People with Disabilities of Andalusia (Cermi Andalucia) also requested the suspension of the show. The platform urged all administrations to prevent an event ‘that goes against the latest legal reform promoted at a national level, with the initiative approved late last April by the Congress of Deputies and the Senate, which prohibits the participation of people with achondroplasia in such events.’

This decision by the Junta de Andalucía reflects a growing trend towards protecting the rights and dignity of individuals with disabilities, along with a broader shift towards inclusivity and respect.