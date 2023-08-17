Irish Couple Get Engaged On Ryanair Flight To Spain

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 17:38
Lee Parsons and Leah Louise King. Credit: ItsJustLeeHere/Twitter.com
Is there a place where a proposal is more certain to be accepted? Ryanair’s online team certainly found humour in one couple’s engagement, teasing the groom-to-be for choosing a location where his partner couldn’t refuse.
29-year-olds Lee Parsons and Leah Louise King, both from Dublin, were en route to a sunny Spanish holiday with family when Lee proposed mid-flight. The carefully orchestrated event took place on a Ryanair flight, with Lee even entrusting the ring to his future mother-in-law and sending her through a separate security line, writes Extra.ie
Reportedly Lee admitted: ‘It was all carefully planned. I even paid attention when she was going to the toilet during the flight.’ He announced the engagement on Twitter, saying: ‘Proposed to Leah on a @Ryanair flight with her family there. Luckily she said Yes.’
Ryanair’s Twitter team didn’t miss the opportunity to jest, retweeting Lee’s post with the comment: ‘Leah, blink twice for random seat allocation.’ Another comment about the risk Lee took prompted Ryanair to respond: ‘Get her to a location she cannot say no, smart man.’
The tweet quickly went viral, garnering 2.5 million views, and Ryanair continued to engage in playful craic in the comments section, even having a little joke at their own expense. When someone inquired, ‘No free champagne for the beautiful couple?’ Ryanair cheekily replied: ‘Are you new here.’ Despite Ryanair’s comments, the airline’s staff did present the couple with two complimentary bottles of Prosecco.
When one person raised the question of an extra Ryanair proposal charge, the airline responded and posted a ‘lightbulb’ moment.’ Another also made reference to Ryanair’s reputation: ‘Congrats to you and Leah, lovely couple! I hope they didn’t charge you extra to carry on the ring??!’
Reflecting on Ryanair’s humorous response, Lee said he found it amusing and didn’t anticipate the proposal becoming so widely shared. ‘They are always really funny with their reactions, I got a laugh off it – didn’t expect it to go as viral as it did,’ he remarked.
Finally one person made reference to the lack of space and couldn’t resist posting: ‘Bet he couldn’t get on one knee with that leg room.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
