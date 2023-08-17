Nicole King – Summer Staycation

By Nicole King • 17 August 2023 • 10:00

copyright : Nicole King

I’m having a lovely summer and treating myself to a few staycation days whenever I can grab one.

Last week I visited Frigiliana for the first time. It’s very close to Nerja and is known as one of the most beautiful historic white villages in Andalucia. It was indeed quite charming and very historic. I found the tranquillity most refreshing and conducive to relaxing, so much so I decided to stay overnight to fully embrace the peaceful surroundings and spectacular views. It was also refreshing to pay just 10 euros for my 24 hour stay in the car park!

I was invited by a friend to spend the day at Puente Romano Hotel and really enjoyed lounging by the pool and brunching at Rachel’s Eco Love. I was pleasantly surprised that the food prices weren’t as high as one might think for such an exclusive location and although the hotel was busy it was also a tranquil setting and felt very five star.

The day I spent at Ammo Beach Club was a little more upbeat, more of a party Marbella vibe, although I managed to relax there too. Finally, I had the moment to start the first of the three Joan Fallon novels I’ve been looking at on my bookshelf for I don’t know how long. I started off with “Sophie is Still Missing” and I’m really enjoying it: the style of writing, the storyline and the ease with which you can identify with the characters. I read for four hours without taking a break except for a dip in the pool and a slurp of my melon cocktail. I used to read all the time but it’s been well over a decade since I last felt I had enough energy in my eyes and brain to read a book. Now I’m hooked and anxious to get onto the next of Joan’s Jacaranda Dunne Mysteries.

Ammo is a small pool club with artificial sand, located on the Paseo Maritimo in San Pedros. It has a surprisingly intimate and private feel to it when you get “inside”, and for the past couple of years I’ve chosen to spend the day there to celebrate my birthday as the sunbeds are really comfy, the food, service and cocktails are great, as is the music. I do so hope I’ll be able to treat myself to another day there before the season ends.

Also, highly recommendable is a visit to Boho Club Marbella. I was invited to a small wedding there, held in their Andaluz Patio, which made for the most romantic of settings. Following the meal, also on the terrace, we then went through to the garden bar with sumptuous seating, exciting décor and a DJ. I can’t believe the first time I looked at my watch it was 2.30 am, the evening just seemed to flow that I hadn’t realised how much time had gone by.

I hope you’re also making the most of your staycation; happy summer everyone!