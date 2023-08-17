Puzzle Solutions Edition 1989

By Eugenia • 17 August 2023 • 10:28

Senior man eating breakfast and doing crosswords at home.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Half; 2 Fork; 3 Knee; 4 Edam; 5 Mail; 6 Long; 7 Gasp; 8 Pale; 9 Exam; 10 Mean; 11 Nest; 12 Twig; 13 Goad; 14 Dosh; 15 High; 16 Haul. PAULINE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Venus; 2 Australia; 3 Nazis; 4 Cricket; 5 Faust; 6 Tungsten; 7 Litre; 8 Fasting; 9 Egypt; 10 Maryland.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Television set; 8 Seamless; 9 Elan; 10 Births; 12 Insist; 14 Shovel; 16 Sesame; 18 Onus; 20 Remarked; 22 Extraordinary.

Down: 1 Feverish; 2 Pelmet; 3 File; 4 Airships; 5 Unless; 6 Beta; 11 Saleroom; 13 Symmetry; 15 Vestry; 17 Spring; 19 Next; 21 Made.

QUICK

Across: 3 Twine; 9 Birdie; 10 Indigo; 11 Pails; 12 Vets; 15 Either; 17 Echelon; 19 Tad; 20 Nanny; 22 Havoc; 24 Senna; 25 Raven; 27 Sot; 29 Surpass; 32 Profit; 34 Site; 35 Befit; 37 Angora; 38 Sidles; 39 Elate.

Down: 1 Above; 2 Broth; 3 Tip; 4 Weapon; 5 Nile; 6 Ensigns; 7 Fight; 8 Hoard; 13 Ecuador; 14 Senor; 16 Earnest; 18 Names; 21 Yelps; 23 Calibre; 26 Nudist; 27 Spray; 28 Tough; 30 Aisle; 31 Sense; 33 Teal; 36 Tie.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Encode, 4 Fecha, 8 Cines, 9 Heating, 10 Measure, 11 Skin, 12 Pea, 14 Dogs, 15 Lock, 18 Old, 21 Lupa, 23 Esclavo, 25 Cultura, 26 Twigs, 27 Agony, 28 Estrés.

Down: 1 Encima, 2 Cansado, 3 Discurso, 4 Fear, 5 Chick, 6 Alguno, 7 Sheep, 13 Alicates, 16 Crazier, 17 Flecha, 19 Dejar, 20 Bosses, 22 Pollo, 24 Busy.

NONAGRAM

aeon, amen, aver, earn, erne, euro, even, ever, mane, mare, mean, menu, mere, more, moue, move, name, nave, near, neem, neve, omen, oven, over, rave, ream, rove, rune, urea, uvea, vane, veer, ameer, enema, enure, mauve, maven, mover, namer, nerve, never, novae, ranee, raven, reave, revue, rumen, venom, venue, avenue, enamor, manure, meaner, moaner, moreen, oeuvre, remove, rename, enamour, overman, maneuver, MANOEUVRE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE