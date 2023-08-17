Fans Get Ready For England – Spain Final After Australia Crash Out Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1989

By Eugenia • 17 August 2023 • 10:28

WORD SPIRAL

1 Half; 2 Fork; 3 Knee; 4 Edam; 5 Mail; 6 Long; 7 Gasp; 8 Pale; 9 Exam; 10 Mean; 11 Nest; 12 Twig; 13 Goad; 14 Dosh; 15 High; 16 Haul. PAULINE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Venus; 2 Australia; 3 Nazis; 4 Cricket; 5 Faust; 6 Tungsten; 7 Litre; 8 Fasting; 9 Egypt; 10 Maryland.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Television set; 8 Seamless; 9 Elan; 10 Births; 12 Insist; 14 Shovel; 16 Sesame; 18 Onus; 20 Remarked; 22 Extraordinary.
Down: 1 Feverish; 2 Pelmet; 3 File; 4 Airships; 5 Unless; 6 Beta; 11 Saleroom; 13 Symmetry; 15 Vestry; 17 Spring; 19 Next; 21 Made.

QUICK

Across: 3 Twine; 9 Birdie; 10 Indigo; 11 Pails; 12 Vets; 15 Either; 17 Echelon; 19 Tad; 20 Nanny; 22 Havoc; 24 Senna; 25 Raven; 27 Sot; 29 Surpass; 32 Profit; 34 Site; 35 Befit; 37 Angora; 38 Sidles; 39 Elate.
Down: 1 Above; 2 Broth; 3 Tip; 4 Weapon; 5 Nile; 6 Ensigns; 7 Fight; 8 Hoard; 13 Ecuador; 14 Senor; 16 Earnest; 18 Names; 21 Yelps; 23 Calibre; 26 Nudist; 27 Spray; 28 Tough; 30 Aisle; 31 Sense; 33 Teal; 36 Tie.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Encode, 4 Fecha, 8 Cines, 9 Heating, 10 Measure, 11 Skin, 12 Pea, 14 Dogs, 15 Lock, 18 Old, 21 Lupa, 23 Esclavo, 25 Cultura, 26 Twigs, 27 Agony, 28 Estrés.
Down: 1 Encima, 2 Cansado, 3 Discurso, 4 Fear, 5 Chick, 6 Alguno, 7 Sheep, 13 Alicates, 16 Crazier, 17 Flecha, 19 Dejar, 20 Bosses, 22 Pollo, 24 Busy.

NONAGRAM

aeon, amen, aver, earn, erne, euro, even, ever, mane, mare, mean, menu, mere, more, moue, move, name, nave, near, neem, neve, omen, oven, over, rave, ream, rove, rune, urea, uvea, vane, veer, ameer, enema, enure, mauve, maven, mover, namer, nerve, never, novae, ranee, raven, reave, revue, rumen, venom, venue, avenue, enamor, manure, meaner, moaner, moreen, oeuvre, remove, rename, enamour, overman, maneuver, MANOEUVRE.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1989

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

