Reasons To Avoid Supermarket Self-Checkout Machines

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 10:00
Supermarket checkouts.
Credit: Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock.com
Self-checkouts in supermarkets are becoming more common. However, making use of them brings with it some risks for the buyer and the company.
On social media platforms such as TikTok, American lawyer Lindsey Granados (@ldbglawyer) has recently highlighted the dangers of automatic checkouts in supermarkets and major fashion stores, warning of defective machines that can lead to wrongful accusations of shoplifting, writes Nuis Diario.
Many large supermarket chains and retail surfaces like Decathlon, Zara, and IKEA are implementing self-payment services to streamline the shopping experience, reduce costs, and provide customers with greater independence and privacy. However, some have warned that these machines are ‘defective in many ways and are not sensitive to particularities and, unfortunately, do not scan items from time to time,’ according to Granados.
The danger, as Granados explains, lies in the machines making mistakes that result in unjust accusations of theft. She has shared examples of customers who faced legal problems due to malfunctioning self-pay checkouts, emphasizing the importance of considering the potential risks before choosing this payment method.
According to another report by the Mirror, it is estimated that around a third of supermarket shoppers using self-checkouts do not scan and pay for all the items they have purchased. This has led to thieves targeting self-checkouts for stealing items.
There is a percentage of shoppers who select cheap but heavy items, such as potatoes and onions, to pay for more expensive foods like avocados. This dishonest behaviour underscores the need for careful monitoring and effective implementation of these technologies in retail outlets.
Granados advises that it is safest to go through human-staffed checkouts and avoid the temptation to steal, as easy as it may seem at a self-checkout counter. The convenience of self-checkout may be appealing, but the potential dangers should not be overlooked.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.