Spanish Extremists Use Fake Signs To Discourage Tourists

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 14:56

Fake Signs. Credit: Caterva/Twitter.com

Could fake warning signs in Spain be the latest tactic to deter British holidaymakers from overcrowded beaches? A group of Spanish locals have taken to this unusual method to keep tourists at bay.

During the recent summer season, the anti-capitalist activist group Caterva has been erecting fake warning signs near popular beaches in Mallorca, Spain. One sign falsely warns: ‘Beware of dangerous jellyfish,’ while others claim the beach is closed due to falling rocks or contaminated water, writes The Express, Thursday, August 17.

The Message Behind the Fake Signs

The misleading signs have appeared in response to conflicts over tourists, particularly British and other international visitors, who have been seen reserving sun loungers and parasols hours before pools open. This has led hotels to take action to prevent the early morning rush.

One sign regarding water hazards states, ‘Open beach. Not for jellyfish or foreigners.’ Another sign concerning falling rocks declares the danger is not ‘due to a landslide,’ but ‘due to overcrowding.’

Caterva, responsible for placing these signs, insists that the action was done in humour. They posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘These days we carried out a denunciation action against the #massificacio tourist in the coves of #Manacor. With a bit of humour, we’ve put up a few posters you can see in the photos. From Cala Morlanda to Cala Bota.o’

They further added: ‘The usurpation of the coves is just another expression of how capitalism uses an economic activity like tourism, taken to the extreme, to dry the territory for free and to extract the maximum surplus value from the workers.’

Online Response To The Fake Signs

The signs have prompted much media traffic with many Spaniards expressing a different viewpoint. One person wrote: ‘I hope that you are not the ones who live from tourism on the island like other milea who do depend on them.’

Another acknowledged that not all holidaymakers are foreigners and said: ‘If you don’t want tourists, you can also do them in Spanish, right?’ While another telling post said: ‘Let’s see if they do the same when you travel.’