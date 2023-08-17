TV Presenter Answers Critics Of ‘A Place In The Sun’

By John Ensor • 17 August 2023 • 16:18

Laura Hamilton. Credit APlaceIn TheSun.com

Is it true that buyers on ‘A Place In The Sun’ rarely complete their purchases? Laura Hamilton, the show’s presenter, has recently addressed this common criticism.

In an exclusive interview with the Express, Laura Hamilton, the presenter of Channel 4’s ‘A Place In The Sun’, responded to the criticism that has been frequently directed at the show by viewers in recent months.

Laura explained that repeated episodes of ‘A Place In The Sun‘ can lead viewers to believe that buyers who appear on the show don’t usually go through with a purchase. ‘It’s funny, because I always see these little clips that go round where people go, you know, “oh A Place In The Sun, does anyone actually buy it?” Well, actually, there are a lot of people buying,’ she stated.

She mentioned that viewers are often watching older episodes, but the new series, which started last week, features numerous appealing destinations and enthusiastic house hunters. Laura also hinted at some thrilling news related to the show, urging fans to stay tuned.

The star conveyed her excitement about the increasing number of people buying properties through the show. She reflected on her successful streak of helping people buy, considering it a brilliant achievement and a testament to the show’s effectiveness.

Laura also discussed the influence of remote work on buying decisions, suggesting that the ability to work from anywhere has led more people to consider purchasing holiday homes. She expressed her love for the show and the opportunities it provides.

Having joined ‘A Place In The Sun’ in 2011, Laura expressed her gratitude towards the show, especially as her young children ‘get to travel with her sometimes,’ following her separation from husband Alex Goward the previous year. She affirmed that she can ‘definitely, 100 per cent’ see herself leading the show for many more years.