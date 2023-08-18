33-Year-Old Nurse Lucy Letby Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies

A 33-year-old English nurse achieved the awful notoriety this Friday, August 18, of becoming the most prolific child serial killer in modern-day Britain.

Lucy Letby was found guilty of the murder of seven babies in a neonatal unit. She was also convicted of attempting to kill six other infants between June 2015 and June 2016, at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Originally from the city of Hereford, the nurse is said to have deliberately force-fed babies with milk, injected others with air, and poisoned two more with insulin.

The verdicts were read out over several hearings