33-Year-Old Nurse Lucy Letby Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies

By Chris King • 18 August 2023 • 23:51
Image of scales of justice and a judge's gavel.
Credit: Zolnierek/Shutterstock.com
A 33-year-old English nurse achieved the awful notoriety this Friday, August 18, of becoming the most prolific child serial killer in modern-day Britain.
Lucy Letby was found guilty of the murder of seven babies in a neonatal unit. She was also convicted of attempting to kill six other infants between June 2015 and June 2016, at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Originally from the city of Hereford, the nurse is said to have deliberately force-fed babies with milk, injected others with air, and poisoned two more with insulin.
The verdicts were delivered by the jury over several hearings but until the jury of four men and seven women had been discharged, the case was not allowed to be reported on.
As the families of the babies gasped and cried, Letby’s mother sobbed out loud and was heard to say: ‘This can’t be right – you can’t be serious’, according to bbc.com.
Six further attempted murder charges left the jury unable to reach a verdict and Letby was found not guilty on two other counts of attempted murder.
The deaths and collapses were the result of ‘serial failures in care’ in the unit, her defence team argued. They even suggested that their client was the victim of a ‘system that wanted to apportion blame when it failed’.
Letby made it clear via her legal team that she does not wish to attend, not even by video link, when will her sentence is passed at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 21.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
