England Identify Big-Name Replacement For Gareth Southgate Close
Trending:

33-Year-Old Nurse Lucy Letby Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies

By Chris King • 18 August 2023 • 23:51

Image of scales of justice and a judge's gavel.

Image of scales of justice and a judge's gavel. Credit: Zolnierek/Shutterstock.com

A 33-year-old English nurse achieved the awful notoriety this Friday, August 18, of becoming the most prolific child serial killer in modern-day Britain.

Lucy Letby was found guilty of the murder of seven babies in a neonatal unit. She was also convicted of attempting to kill six other infants between June 2015 and June 2016, at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Originally from the city of Hereford, the nurse is said to have deliberately force-fed babies with milk, injected others with air, and poisoned two more with insulin.

The verdicts were read out over several hearings

After 76 hours of deliberations, on August 8, the jury’s foreman read out the first set of guilty verdicts. At this point, Letby broke down in tears. When the second set of verdicts was delivered on August 11, she sat with her head bowed, crying.

The verdicts were delivered by the jury over several hearings but until the jury of four men and seven women had been discharged, the case was not allowed to be reported on.

As the families of the babies gasped and cried, Letby’s mother sobbed out loud and was heard to say: ‘This can’t be right – you can’t be serious’, according to bbc.com.

Six further attempted murder charges left the jury unable to reach a verdict and Letby was found not guilty on two other counts of attempted murder.

Regarding the six remaining counts, the court was asked by prosecutor Nicholas Johnson KC for 28 days in which to consider if a retrial would be sought.

An investigation was launched in October 2022

A notable increase in the near-fatal collapses of premature babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, coupled with an alarming increase in unexplained deaths among infants at the facility, led to a two-year investigation being launched by Cheshire Police.
It was established that there had been an average of less than three deaths annually in the neonatal ward before June 2015.
As a result of this investigation, Letby’s trial, which continued for more than 10 months – believed to be the longest murder trial ever in the UK – began in October 2022.

The deaths and collapses were the result of ‘serial failures in care’ in the unit, her defence team argued. They even suggested that their client was the victim of a ‘system that wanted to apportion blame when it failed’.

Letby made it clear via her legal team that she does not wish to attend, not even by video link, when will her sentence is passed at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 21.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading