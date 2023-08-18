A Baby’s Fight For Life

By John Smith • 18 August 2023 • 11:34

Robin recovering from a nine hour operation Credit: The Samuel Family

There can be no worse horror for any parent than when their baby starts screaming and because he or she is so young cannot explain what is wrong.

This was the dilemma faced by Rachel and Nick Samuel last January and they rushed their son Samuel to their GP who immediately referred them to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London where he was diagnosed with cancer.

Amplified MYCN Neuroblastoma is a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer and treatment in the UK is not as advanced as in some other countries.

The poor youngster, now 18 months old has gone through six months of chemotherapy, stem cell therapy and an operation and happily at the moment he appears to be pain free but the cancer cells can reappear at any time.

According to his grandmother Elizabeth Parker Gleeson who moved to Spain 24 years ago and is currently living in Mijas, rather than subject him to a further six months of chemotherapy in the UK (when he is currently cancer free), there is ground breaking treatment being developed in both the USA and Barcelona.

There is a possibility to send him to Barcelona in mid-September where a six month course of immunotherapy treatment which recognises the return of cancer cells is possible but there is a massive cost of £300,000.

Included in this sum is the cost of travel as Samuel will not spend the full time in hospital but will perhaps spend a month in Barcelona before going home and then returning for more treatment accompanied by at least one parent who must also find accommodation whilst there.

The family are appealing for financial assistance and have set up a crowd funding page which has already raised £77,000 and knowing the compassion shown by the thousands of readers of Euro Weekly News in the past have reached out and asked that we publish details of their page which we are happy to do.

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-baby-robin-survive-cancer to read more about baby Robin Samuel and see how your donation can help to save him.