By Anna Ellis • 18 August 2023 • 9:52

Are you one of 86 per cent of adult Brits who values sustainable travel?Image: May_Lana / Shutterstock.com

The Spanish Tourism Office (UK) surveyed 1,800 UK adults who have been to Spain in the last 5 years regarding sustainable travel.

The Opinium survey had two major objectives. Firstly, to better understand the attitude of holidaymakers in the United Kingdom regarding sustainable travel and, secondly, to better understand Spain’s position in the mind of British travellers when considering sustainable travel.

The survey found that 86 per cent of adult Brits value sustainability as either important or very important when selecting a holiday destination.

Younger travellers were more likely than their older peers to consider the sustainability of their travel important. 18–24-year-olds are the most sustainably conscious of all respondents when considering the selection of their holiday destination (94 per cent), travel relating to the holiday (94 per cent), and places to go on holiday (94 per cent).

In comparison, just three quarters (75 per cent) of those aged 65+ considered sustainability when selecting a destination for a holiday (75 per cent), travel related to the holiday (71 per cent), and places to go during the trip (77 per cent).

Scotland is the UK region which values sustainable destinations the most. 90 per cent of respondents in Scotland said sustainability was important or very important when selecting a destination to go on holiday.

Bristol is the city which values sustainable forms of transport the most (89 per cent).

Sustainable activities were important to hikers and surfers the most, whereas those who relax on the beach the least.

86 per cent of those who prefer to relax on the beach care about selecting sustainable activities during their holiday. Those who prefer active outdoor activities such as hiking (93 per cent) and watersports (92 per cent) value sustainability the most.

Spain’s findings include:

Brits feel it is easier to holiday sustainably in Spain in comparison to its European neighbours. 66 per cent of respondents said it’s easy to have a sustainable holiday in Spain, compared to France (65 per cent), Germany (59 per cent) and Italy (57 per cent).

Despite this, just one in eight (12 per cent) of respondents could provide an example of the measures Spain as a travel destination has taken to become more sustainable. Over a third (34 per cent) were unsure, and over half (54 per cent) were not aware of any sustainable measures enacted by Spain.

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) of those aged 18-34 think it is easy to holiday sustainably in Spain. 24 per cent of the age bracket said it was very easy to holiday in Spain sustainably, with 49 per cent saying it was quite easy. Comparatively, less than half (49 per cent) of respondents over 65 thought it was easy to holiday sustainably in Spain.