Attending Final Day Of Malaga Fair? AEMET Predicts 39°C And Terral On Saturday, August 19

By Chris King • 18 August 2023 • 20:45

Image of Malaga fair. Credit: klublu/Shutterstock.com

THIS Saturday, August 19, is the final day of the traditional Malaga Fair, bringing an end to eight days of festivities and celebrations in the city.

The last day of the fair is a holiday in the province and features a fully costumed authentic historical parade that commemorates the capture of the city by the Catholic Monarchs on August 19th, 1487.

While the city will undoubtedly be extremely busy, one unwelcome addition is probably the announcement by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency , of a terrestrial tomorrow in parts of the Guadalhorce Valley. Possible temperatures of 39°C predicted by the experts.

An orange warning for high temperatures has been issued for parts of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce between 1 pm and 9 pm. Axarquía is the only exception, with the region expected to escape the heat.

A yellow warning for the same values ​​is in place for the municipality of Ronda, where maximums could hit 39°C or even exceed 40°C in some areas of the region. Antequera could also see thermometers reach 38°C.

18/08 11:30 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:30 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/HThZQgGkFW — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) August 18, 2023

Saturday, August 19

Saturday should begin with slightly cloudy skies, and intervals of high clouds according to AEMET’s forecast. Temperatures will rise due to winds from the west, bringing the feared terral conditions once again.

With 34°C predicted, the city of Marbella will be one of the least warm spots of the day on the Costa del Sol. However, maximum temperatures of 34°C could still occur in the popular holiday region.

Minimums are unlikely to drop below 25 or 26°C in coastal areas but a little respite is in store for those living in the interior, where values ​​could fall to 21°C.

Sunday, August 20

Terrals often hang around for up to three days, but on this occasion, the westerly winds are forecast to change on Sunday and blow from the east instead.

As a result, on the Mediterranean coast, values ​​could drop by almost ten degrees, falling to around 30°C in the capital of Malaga. In Marbella and Vélez-Málaga they will rise to around 32°C.

They will be higher in the interior where values ​​could exceed 37°C degrees in Ronda and 36°C in Antequera. Although more than half of Spain will be on alert again due to heat on Sunday, the province of Malaga will be spared.

⚠️ Aviso especial por #OlaDeCalor.

🔴 Temperaturas muy altas, al menos hasta el martes, en el nordeste peninsular y cuencas de los grandes ríos: máximas de 35 a 40 °C y mínimas de 20 a 25 °C, según las zonas.

🔵 Tras el calor, a partir del miércoles, podrían llegar tormentas. pic.twitter.com/wbfD5JOsao — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 18, 2023

The sun will continue to shine unabated next week

Looking ahead to the beginning of the following week, the panorama appears very similar. Thermometers are expected to hover around 30 or 32°C in the coastal towns, rising to 34 or 36°C in the interior.

According to the AEMET weather map, except for some high clouds and overcast skies during the early hours of Sunday, the sun continues to be the absolute protagonist.

