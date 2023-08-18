Four Injured, One Serious, After Huge Explosion At Petrol Station In Nijar, Almeria

By Chris King • 18 August 2023 • 16:56

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

FOUR people were injured this Friday, August 18, after an explosion at a petrol station in the Almería municipality of Níjar.

As reported by 112 Andalucía Emergencies, the incident happened at around 9:30 am. It occurred at a service station located at Km 21, at the intersection between the AL-3111 and the A-7 between the city of Almería and Níjar, next to the main Mediterranean highway.

The four casualties were all employees of the establishment and were said to have been in a fuel pump pit cleaning the tanks at the time of the powerful blast.

They suffered injuries of varying degrees. One reportedly had to be transferred to the ICU of the Torrecárdenas Hospital in Almería in serious condition.

The cause of the explosion has not been established

The cause of the incident will not be established until a full investigation has been completed. However, Almería Provincial Police Station informed diariodealmeria.es that the explosion could have been due to the possible presence of gases at the point where those affected were working at the time.

After receiving the alert, the 112 coordinating centre immediately deployed firefighters, patrols from the National and Local Police, and a 061 Health Services ambulance to the scene.

Although the emergency services arrived promptly at the petrol station, three of the injured workers had already been evacuated by their own means. A fourth person had to be attended to at the scene by the medical team.

Two are under observation and one other is in a serious condition

Almería National Police Station informed the aforementioned news outlet that two of the injured are under observation and a third is in the ICU, whose life is still in danger.

The fourth worker was transferred to Sevilla’s Virgen del Rocío Hospital to be given specialised treatment for the seriousness of the injuries he sustained.

Notice was given to the Labour Inspectorate and the Occupational Risk Prevention Centre to determine the causes of the accident.