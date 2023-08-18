By Anna Ellis • 18 August 2023 • 10:19

Roquetas de Mar's 100 Hours proves its popularity once again. Image: Ayuntamiento de Roquetas de Mar.

The traditional sporting event which is a hallmark of the municipality of Roquetas de Mar has once again proved that it is incredibly popular and very much long-awaited.

The event 100 hours under the umbrella of Sport For All has once again brought together the entire town.

The 12,000 participants are a good sign of this, but so was the full house of the Plaza de Toros de Roquetas de Mar, which had to open the stands for the closing ceremony of 100 hours. The ceremony included the presentation of trophies to the winners of the competitions.

The Sports Department has very positively valued the success of 100 Hours which, as always, has brought many people of all ages together with a variety of activities.

The Mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, thanked everyone for their participation over the five days of 100 Hours and invited everyone to come back next year.

This year, 100 Hours had 12 sporting disciplines: chess, athletics, basketball, handball, football 7-a-side, indoor football, swimming, paddle tennis, petanque, tennis, table tennis and volleyball.

The sporting events were shared between the Pabellón Infanta Cristina, the Plaza de Toros, the Parque de Los Bajos, the tennis courts annexed to the Antonio Peroles Stadium, the 360º Sports Centre and the Las Salinas facilities, as well as the Beach Zone where the swimming and beach volleyball events have taken place on the Playa de la Romanilla beach.

The competition also included a Leisure Zone for events and activities such as a photographic rally, beach volleyball, baby crawling race, children’s tricycle race, 3×3 street basketball, dominoes, modern dance masterclass, 3×3 football and a rhythmic gymnastics exhibition.

The Mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, confirmed: “Roquetas de Mar Town Hall will continue to work to improve this important sporting event which has been running for 35 years and never fails to bring people of the town together.”