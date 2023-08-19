Brit Wanted for Murder Arrested In Malaga

By John Ensor • 19 August 2023 • 17:53

A man on the run from the UK has been detained by Spanish police after a reckless car chase in Benahavis.

A dangerous fugitive wanted by UK authorities in connection with a murder in Liverpool was arrested in Benahavis, Spain, according to La Opinion de Malaga, Saturday, August 19. The arrest followed a reckless road escape when National Police officers attempted to apprehend him in Marbella.

British Fugitive Found On Costa Del Sol

The National Police arrested the fugitive in Benahavis on the basis of an extradition arrest warrant, related to a murder that occurred last year in Liverpool during a clash between two rival organised crime groups. The incident took place in August 2022, and the suspect, known only as I.F. had been residing on the Costa del Sol after originally fleeing to Dubai.

According to the National Police, the pursuit began in Marbella after the suspect made an abrupt manoeuvre to evade a police checkpoint. A chase ensued, ending in the neighbouring town of Benahavis, where the suspect’s reckless driving put other road users at serious risk.

Wanted Man In Reckless Car Chase

During his attempt to outrun the police, the fugitive overtook other vehicles and even drove in the opposite direction. Officers from the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the Marbella Police Station finally managed to arrest the suspect for the extradition arrest warrant issued by the United Kingdom, as well as for his alleged involvement in a crime against road safety.

The warrant alleges that the suspect is a member of a Liverpool-based criminal group. Following tensions with a rival group, he planned the murder of an opponent in August 2022. During the incident, one of the shots fired hit a person who was not the intended target.

At least five people were involved in the murder, including the fugitive, who allegedly planned and directed the action. After the crime, the fugitive fled to Dubai and later arrived in the province of Malaga. He has now been handed over to the Central Examining Court of the Audiencia Nacional.