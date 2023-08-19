By Jo Pugh • 19 August 2023 • 18:07
MENOPAUSE during a heatwave can be particularly challenging for many women, as the hormonal changes that occur during this phase can exacerbate the discomfort caused by high temperatures.
Hot flushes and night sweats, common symptoms of menopause, can become more intense in hot weather.
Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and cool down your body. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration.
Dress in light clothing. Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to help regulate body temperature. Loose-fitting clothes can also promote better air circulation.
Use fans and air conditioning. Make use of fans and air conditioning to create a cooler indoor environment. If you don’t have access to air conditioning, spending time in air-conditioned public places can provide relief.
Use cooling products. Consider using cooling products like cooling towels, gel packs, or personal fans to stay comfortable both indoors and outdoors. Even those cooling pet beds could work wonders.
Manage stress. Stress can trigger hot flushes, so practising relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help reduce their frequency and intensity.
Stay active. Engage in light exercise, like walking or swimming, during the cooler parts of the day. Regular physical activity can help regulate hormones and improve overall well-being.
Use natural remedies. Some women find relief from menopausal symptoms through natural remedies like herbal supplements (consult a healthcare professional before trying any supplements).
Maintain a healthy diet. Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods can help manage menopausal symptoms and contribute to overall health.
Seek medical advice. If your menopausal symptoms are severe or significantly impacting your quality of life, consider consulting a healthcare professional. Hormone replacement therapy or other medical interventions might be recommended.
Prioritise self-care, and take steps to stay cool and comfortable during a heatwave.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
