Life-Changing Win Leads Irish Woman To Be Town’s Good Luck Charm

By John Ensor • 19 August 2023 • 14:49

Good luck. Credit: Marina Lohrbach/Shutterstock.com

What would you do if you thought you had won €25,000, only to discover that the actual prize was ten times that amount?

According to Extra.ie, a woman from Tullow, Carlow in Ireland recently experienced this very thing. She purchased a Lotto scratch card from Nolan’s Mace in Tullow, initially believing she had won €25,000.

Upon sharing the news with her daughter and showing her the winning card, she discovered that she had actually won an astonishing quarter of a million euros. The woman humorously remarked that people have been ‘rubbing’ her for good luck since her win.

Beginner’s Luck

The lucky woman, who had never before purchased one of the €10 scratch cards, decided to try something new that day. Upon arriving home and scratching the card, she believed she had won €25,000, a sum that already had her thrilled beyond belief.

The woman explained: ‘So, I rang my daughter to tell her the good news. Not too long after, she popped around the house to check the scratch card for herself. She goes “Mammy, you haven’t won €25,000.” I thought oh my god I knew it was too good to be true, I’ve read that card wrong. “You’ve won €250,000″ she roared! Well, I nearly dropped to the floor, we were jumping and cheering and crying, the lot.”

The woman kept the scratch card close, sleeping with it for three days. Word of her win spread around the town, and locals began to approach her, shaking hands and ‘rubbing’ her for good luck.

Locals Hope Good Luck Will Rub Off

The act of rubbing her for good luck became a charming local phenomenon. ‘I’ve been getting handshakes and rubbed for good luck! They are all genuinely happy for me and it’s created a bit of a buzz around the place, it’s been lovely,’ she said. This unexpected tradition has brought a sense of community and joy to the town.

With her newfound fortune, she plans on re-roofing her home and purchasing a new car. Her win adds to a series of lucky punters in the area, including a Kildare individual who recently won a massive €500,000.