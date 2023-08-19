Preserving Andalusia’s Architectural Treasures: A New Chapter

By Anna Ellis • 19 August 2023 • 17:02

Plaza de la Constitucion of Velez-Malaga. Image: BAHDANOVICH ALENA / Shutterstock.com

Hold onto your hats, architecture enthusiasts!

The Regional Ministry of Public Works, Territorial Planning, and Housing has crafted something incredible, an inventory spotlighting over 7,200 public gems of architectural and local significance across Andalusia.

In this treasure trove, a total of 132 public wonders grace the Axarquia region’s landscape.

Each one has its own story to tell, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Andalusian culture.

Among these, Velez-Malaga proudly stands tall, boasting a whopping 29 architectural gems. But it doesn’t stop there – Torrox, Nerja, Rincon de la Victoria, and other charming towns follow closely behind, showcasing their unique architectural flair.

Rocío Díaz, the Councillor for Development, Territorial Planning, and Housing, believes that this comprehensive inventory is a key to unlocking the rich heritage of Axarquia’s towns.

Reflecting on the past, an outdated inventory from the late 1980s had limited the view, failing to capture the full spectrum of architectural treasures that have been hidden away. Now, thanks to the efforts of nine dedicated teams, these unsung architectural heroes have been brought to light.

Through a year-long journey, these teams scoured Andalusia to uncover a stunning array of buildings – from town halls and libraries to inns and palaces, each with a unique story etched into its walls.

What followed was an intricate analysis of each building’s potential for restoration. Factors like historical significance, condition, and ability to breathe new life into public spaces were carefully weighed.

But here’s the beauty: it’s not just about architecture. The inventory takes a holistic view, appreciating not only architectural value but also elements of ethnology, history, urban planning, and more. This forward-thinking approach ensures that Andalusia’s rich tapestry is captured in all its diversity.

Of the 7,200 treasures catalogued, a remarkable 1,446 have been handpicked for restoration under the Junta de Andalucía’s program.

It’s a win-win situation – not only does this initiative preserve architectural heritage, but it also paves the way for the revival of structures that may have faded into disrepair.

As we flip through this newfound inventory, we’re not just exploring buildings; we’re immersing ourselves in the pages of history, culture, and identity.

The architectural heartbeat of Andalusia beats strong, thanks to these efforts to protect and celebrate our heritage.