Spanish Paradise: 11 Reasons Why Benidorm Outshines the UK

By John Ensor • 19 August 2023 • 19:27

Benidorm. Credit: Serjunco/Shutterstock.com

Many UK citizens have wondered what it’s like to leave the UK’s gloomy weather behind and embrace the sunny life in Spain.

An article published by The Sun on Saturday, August 19 interviewed Michelle Baker. The mother of five has resided in Benidorm for 40 years, when her parents, Pat, 78, and Clive, 83, relocated from Solihull in the Midlands when she was 13. Michelle, who runs Benidorm Forever on Facebook, shares her insights on the good life in Spain and gives 11 reasons why Benidorm is better than the UK.

Food. In Spain, the freshness of the food is a standout feature. Unlike some UK restaurants where meals might be pre-packaged and portioned from a supplier, in Benidorm, local eateries and Tapas bars prepare everything from scratch. The service is also enhanced by the availability of numerous staff members.

Entertainment. The entertainment scene is vibrant, with around 800 bars competing with each other to offer the best quality shows.

Weather . The weather in Benidorm is something that can't be overlooked. With an impressive 320 days of sunshine annually, residents can enjoy early morning walks on the beach, watching the sunrise without worrying about rain spoiling their plans.

Siesta. The sunny climate is a major draw, along with the tradition of afternoon siestas.

Community . The community spirit in Spain is reminiscent of Britain in the 1960s, with a focus on personal interactions.

Fashion . Spanish fashion sensibilities differ from those in the UK. Spaniards, much like the French, prefer to invest in quality, timeless pieces that can be worn repeatedly and accessorized differently. This approach ensures that women often appear elegant and refined.

Environmen t. Contrary to some stereotypes that liken Benidorm to a seaside town like Blackpool, the area boasts luxurious real estate and stunning beaches that provide a lavish living experience.

Ideal For Children . Benidorm is a haven for children's entertainment, offering a wide array of attractions such as theme parks, animal exhibits, and water parks.

Fiesta . The November fiesta in Benidorm is a magnificent event, filled with marching bands, parades, and fireworks. It's a joyful celebration akin to Mardi Gras, marked by good times without any disturbances.

Family. Family connections are deeply valued in Spanish culture. While some individuals may move, they often remain close to their familial roots, staying within the same region for generations.

Family connections are deeply valued in Spanish culture. While some individuals may move, they often remain close to their familial roots, staying within the same region for generations. Healthcare. The healthcare system in Spain benefits from robust funding, as employers cover the cost of access for their staff. This leads to an efficient system where medical care is readily available, even in emergency situations, with minimal waiting times.