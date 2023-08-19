The Best Way To Avoid Bees And Wasps This Summer

By John Ensor • 19 August 2023 • 13:52
Closeup of wasp.
Credit: Ireneusz Waledzik/Shutterstock.com
How can you enjoy your summer outdoors without the constant buzz of bees and wasps? These insects thrive in warm weather, but there are some natural ways to keep them at bay.
During the summer season, particularly in the high temperatures of July and August, there is a massive appearance of bees and wasps, writes Onda Cero. These insects reproduce more effectively in warm weather. Coinciding with our increased outdoor activities, their presence can create alarm.
Although both insects have stingers, they are quite different. Wasps can inject venom through a smooth stinger and can also bite. Bees, on the other hand, have a serrated stinger and lose it when stinging, thus losing their lives. Hence, they only attack when feeling threatened.
Here are some home remedies to keep bees and wasps away:
If bees and wasps continue to linger, don’t think about killing them, as they are essential for biodiversity. Remain calm and avoid sudden movements, especially around bees, which act if they feel in danger.
If you are stung, apply ice to the area to soothe the sting and reduce redness. However, it’s best to see a doctor to rule out an allergic reaction and have the sting removed properly. An antihistamine treatment may be prescribed.
