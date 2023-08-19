The eagerly awaited Almeria Pottery and Ceramics Fair heads our way

By Anna Ellis • 19 August 2023 • 13:04

Almeria Pottery and Ceramics Fair. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almería / Facebook

The Almeria Pottery and Ceramics Fair, Alfarería de Almería, is a benchmark on the national scene and is eagerly awaited by locals and tourists alike.

This year, the number of clay artisans has increased from 21 last year to 27 and will be held until August 25 in Avenida Federico García Lorca.

Alfarería de Almería will be spread over 29 tents where 27 potters (creating clay pieces) and ceramists (in addition to creating them, they paint and decorate the pieces) will be displaying their creations.

One space will be reserved for workshops and a final area for the exhibition of the competition creations held among the attending artisans.

The participants come from the cradles of this craft, such as Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) and Salvatierra de los Barros (Badajoz), as well as a wide representation from all over Spain: Jaen, Cordoba, Murcia, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Badajoz, Caceres, Toledo, Castellon, Salamanca and Zamora, as well as a professional from France and three representatives from Portugal.

And, of course, the artisans from the province of Almería.

The history of ceramics in Almería dates back centuries, intertwining with the region’s cultural heritage and economic development. The Moors, who occupied the Iberian Peninsula for centuries, greatly influenced the ceramic traditions in Almería. They introduced intricate designs, vibrant colours, and innovative techniques that have left a lasting impact on local ceramics.

One of the most iconic ceramic styles associated with Almería is the Fajalauza pottery. This style features a combination of colourful glazes, intricate patterns, and geometric designs. Fajalauza ceramics often depict floral motifs, arabesques, and geometric shapes, all of which reflect the region’s historical connections to Moorish aesthetics.

Throughout its history, Almería has faced various challenges, including wars, economic changes, and shifts in artistic tastes. However, its ceramic heritage has persevered, and artisans have continued to create beautiful pieces that honour traditional techniques while incorporating contemporary elements.