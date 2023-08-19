Top Nudist Beaches in Spain in 2023

By Catherine McGeer • 19 August 2023 • 23:11

Spain's coastline offers an array of stunning nudist beaches. Image: Shutterstock/Aleksandar Nalbantjan

From Andalusia to Galicia, Spain’s coastline offers an array of stunning nudist beaches for those who seek to bask in the sun and sea as nature intended. With a climate that encourages outdoor living, an abundance of secluded coves, a respectful environment, and extensive stretches of shoreline, Spain has become a haven for nudist enthusiasts worldwide. Organisations like the Spanish Naturist Federation (FEN) have created lists of the finest nude beaches across the nation, by province.

Andalucía

Our journey begins in Almeria, a veritable naturist paradise. Beaches like Mónsul and Los Muertos are idyllic havens for this sun-soaked pastime. These two beaches are part of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Maritime Terrestrial Nature Reserve, a designated Biosphere Reserve. In Cadiz, the beach of Bolonia, renowned for windsurfing, and Nueva Umbría in Huelva, nestled within the Marismas del Piedras Nature Reserve, offers an unspoiled gem for nature lovers.

Community of Valencia

Continuing along the Mediterranean coastline, we arrive at the Community of Valencia, where the Spanish Naturist Federation highlights a trio of beaches that offer respite from curious onlookers. El Carabassi, with its dunes and pine forests, presents an inviting atmosphere. El Saler, situated within the Albufera Nature Reserve, and the secluded coves of El Ambolo and Ahuir/Xeraco provide further opportunities to embrace naturism.

Meanwhile, in Murcia, the ongoing debate over nudist laws hasn’t deterred the nudist spirit on sandy shores, with El Portús naturist campsite and beaches like Rambla Elena, Parreño, and Calblanque remaining havens for like-minded individuals.

Asturias and Galicia

As we head northward, our route takes us through the regions of Asturias and Galicia, where swimming costumes are optional. In Asturias, Torimbia claims the title of the oldest nudist beach in the region, with a history dating back to the 1960s. Also in Asturias, La Atalaya, El Silencio, Frejulfe, Otur, and Playón de Bayas offer breathtaking expanses for nude sunbathing. Crossing into Galicia, Combouzas, and Bascas stand out for their rich naturist tradition, while Barra and the O Carreirón Nature Reserve beaches provide tranquil sanctuaries.

Island Paradises

Ses Illetes Beach in Formentera has garnered repeated recognition as Europe’s premier nude beach. The Balearic Islands boast additional gems like Es Cavallet, Cala Tarida, and Cala Basa in Ibiza, as well as Es Migjorn and Es Arenals in Formentera. Mallorca presents a multitude of possibilities, from Caló den Monjo and Es Caragol to Mago Beach and Sa Cánova Beach. Finally, the Menorcan beaches of Cala Mesquina, Son Bou, Sant Adeodato, Cales Coves, and Cala Trebaluer complete the list of the top nudist beaches.

In 2023, Spain remains a sanctuary for those who seek to embrace the beauty of its coastline in its most natural form. With diverse landscapes, respectful communities, and a wide array of nudist beaches, the country continues to attract naturist enthusiasts from around the world.