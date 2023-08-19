Top tips for an award-winning photograph

By Anna Ellis • 19 August 2023 • 11:36

World Photography Day. Image: Specsavers Opticas.

In support of World Photography Day on August 19, Specsavers Opticas are sharing their tips for taking an award-winning photograph.

They are also reminding residents of the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca, that they have until September 1 to submit entries for their summer photography competition to find an image which captures the essence of Spain.

The winning entry will receive a €100 Amazon voucher and a pair of designer sunglasses.

Lisa James from Specsavers Opticas in Guardamar will be one of the three store directors to shortlist the top five entries, alongside David Bradshaw from the Fuengirola store and Martin Blake from the Santa Ponça store in Mallorca.

Lisa comments, “Keen photographers living close to our stores have until September 1st to enter our summer photography competition and show us, through an image, what makes Spain so special to them.”

“On World Photography Day, we wanted to share the following tips for taking a great photograph to help them with their entries. I wish you all the very best of luck!”

Brainstorm possible shots which really epitomise Spain to you.

Think of the sights which really scream Spain, whether that’s flamenco, food or landscapes and go out to find and capture those moments. Make sure your camera is properly set up and consider using a tripod to ensure the shot is steady and enable long exposure photography options.

Experiment with the rule of thirds.

This is a great trick for well-composed shots, where the main subject is in the left or right third of your image and the other two-thirds are more open.

Play with perspective.

Try the same subject from a few different angles and see what is the most powerful.

Get the lighting right.

Photographs taken in the golden hour (the hour just after the sun rises or before it sets) give the best possible light. Outside of this time, make sure you are aware of the light conditions and beware of shadows and glare. At night, the flash tends to give you problems such as red eye and washed-out images, so play with the settings, or soften the light from the flash by covering it.

Review your options with a critical eye and keep trying until you get it right.

Look at your pictures on a large device such as a tablet or computer, rather than your phone, to be able to critically review them. Look at whether there’s anything out of focus, the light, composition and background and discard the images you don’t feel are at their best. Keep trying different places, times of day, moments and concepts until you find the one that you feel really proud of.

Once you’ve got it, send it to Specsavers Optica for judging.

A jury formed of three Specsavers Ópticas store directors will judge the entries and shortlist the top five entries. These will then be posted on social media and the image with the most likes and comments will be declared the overall winner. The winner will receive a €100 Amazon voucher and a pair of designer sunglasses worth up to €159.

The competition is open until September 1 and photographs can be submitted on social media by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook and @specsaversspain on Instagram, sending photos via Messenger or via email to spain.marketing@specsavers.com.

It is open to residents of the provinces of Alicante and Malaga and the island of Mallorca and you must be aged 18 and above. Terms and conditions apply, which can be found at www.specsavers.es/sorteo