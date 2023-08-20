Circo Quiros, the grandest show on Earth, makes its return to the Almería Fair!

Picture yourself stepping into a world filled with enchantment and joy at the Almeria Fairgrounds.

The show will run until August 26, treating you to a captivating two-hour extravaganza that’s sure to leave an indelible mark.

This time around, Circo Quiros is excited to bring you an all-new show, featuring an international lineup of circus acts that not only promise entertainment but also showcase awe-inspiring skills. Get ready to be delighted by:

Hilarious parodist clowns who’ll have you laughing like never before.

Fearless stunt riders who defy gravity and push their boundaries.

Expert jugglers who’ll keep you on the edge of your seat in amazement.

Mind-bending antipodists who perform jaw-dropping tricks.

Breathtaking magic and illusions that will leave you spellbound.

Graceful tightrope walkers who fearlessly tread on thin air.

Dazzling trapeze artists who soar through the sky with grace.

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening that you can share with your family and friends. Immerse yourself in the true magic of the circus and let your imagination run wild inside the tent of dreams.

“It’s like reliving childhood and experiencing the purest form of captivating entertainment all over again.”

While you may already be familiar with them, let’s take a closer look at the remarkable Quiros Family. For generations dating back to the 19th century, they’ve been an integral part of Spain’s circus history.

By preserving traditional circus techniques through continuous training, the Quiros Family has kept the art form alive.

This knowledge has been passed down through the family tree, resulting in the exceptional Circo Quiros that we know today. Each show is enriched with top-tier artists, elevating its artistic value with every performance.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Ensure that you catch the magic of Circo Quiros and create cherished memories that you’ll hold dear for years to come.