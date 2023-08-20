Transfer News: Manchester City Star Agrees To Join Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr

By Chris King • 20 August 2023 • 18:33

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

MANCHESTER CITY’S Aymeric Laporte has reportedly agreed terms over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Spanish international defender is poised to sign a three-year deal with Al-Nassr according to the Foot Mercato journalist, Santi Aouna.

He tweeted this Sunday, August 20: ‘Aymeric Laporte has said YES officially today to join Al-Nassr. Contract until June 2026 and ~€25M salary by year ◉ Agreement already reached between the clubs. Last details’.

🚨EXCL: 💙🇪🇸 #PL | ◉ Aymeric Laporte has said YES officialy today to join Al-Nassr. Contract until June 2026 and ~€25M salary by year ‼️ ◉ Agreeement already reached between the clubs. Last details ⏳️ pic.twitter.com/dtQk87nOrr — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 20, 2023

Should he complete the lucrative switch to Al-Awwal Park, Laporte will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar was the catalyst that sparked a mass exodus of top players from Europe to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr have already acquired the services of the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane. Seko Fofana made the same move from Ligue 1 club Lens, as did the Croatian international midfielder, Marcelo Brozovic, who arrived from Inter Milan in Serie A.

Laporte will be joined in defence by the former Manchester United full-back, Alex Telles. The 30-year-old Brazilian international completed a €4.6m transfer to the Riyadh-based outfit according to transfermarkt.com.

Is The Saudi Pro League Good For Football?

Josko Gvardiol’s arrival at the Etihad was a blow to Laporte

The recent arrival at the Etihad Stadium of the Croatian international centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig means that Laporte’s chances of first-team action would be very limited this season.

He joined City for £57m in January 2018 from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao and has since made 180 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team.

In that time, 29-year-old Laporte has picked up medals for winning five Premier League titles, plus two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League last season, along with the European Super Cup which City won last Wednesday by beating Sevilla on penalties in Athens.

The Premier League transfer window closes at the end of August but in Saudi Arabia, clubs have until September 20 to finalise any more deals. This has drawn criticism from the likes of Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp who has already lost several players to the Saudis in this transfer window.