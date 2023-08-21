Chris Evans Announces Diagnosis Of Skin Cancer

By John Ensor • 21 August 2023 • 10:21
Chris Evans, the well-known radio host, has publicly announced his diagnosis with skin cancer. The 57-year-old broadcaster shared the news on his Virgin Radio show.
On Monday, August 21, during his morning show on Virgin Radio, Evans revealed to his listeners that he had been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Fortunately, the cancer was detected in its early stages, according to Metro.
He expressed optimism about his prognosis, confirming that the cancer is one of the more curable forms and that he expects to make a full recovery. Treatment is scheduled for next month.
Speaking on his breakfast programme, he elaborated, ‘We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma, it is malignant.’ Reportedly, he also added, ‘But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.’
The treatment is planned for September 14, as stated by the radio host. This is not the first time Evans has faced a skin cancer scare; in 2019, he discovered alarming marks on his body.
He attributed the marks to the hot summer and ‘high levels of UV’, but was reassured by a specialist doctor that he had ‘nothing to worry about’. However, the doctor recommended annual checks ‘just because of your complexion’.
Chris Evans has had a distinguished career in radio and television, hosting popular shows like ‘The Chris Evans Breakfast Show’ on BBC Radio 2 and ‘Top Gear.’ His charismatic personality and unique style have made him a beloved figure in British broadcasting. His openness about his diagnosis is likely to raise awareness about skin cancer and the importance of early detection.
