Exciting News for Travellers As Monarch Airlines Set To Re-Launch

By John Ensor • 21 August 2023 • 19:51

MonarchAirlines. Credit: MonarchAirlines/Twitter.com

Could the resurgence of the once-famed Monarch Airlines be more than mere speculation? The British charter airline, which ceased operations in 2017, has hinted at a grand return.

On Friday, August 18, Monarch Airlines, a brand long associated with UK package holidays, revealed signs of an astonishing comeback. Documents filed at Companies House in London showed that the dormant Monarch Airlines Limited is now under new management, with new directors appointed, and a change in its registered office to an address near London Luton Airport, where it was originally founded in 1967, writes Simply Flying.

Monarch Airlines Revival: More Than A Rumour

Adding weight to rumours of a revival, a fresh website featuring the renowned Monarch Airlines logo and the tantalising words, ‘Coming Soon – We’re working hard building a brand new Monarch just for you. Please stay tuned for updates,’ has emerged.

‘I am honoured to be able to lead the iconic Monarch brand into a new era, 55 years after it first took to the skies. It is immensely rewarding to know that we are soon going to launch a new and strong company for the UK tourism sector,’ said Daniel Ellingham, the newly appointed Chairman of Monarch Airlines.

He continued, ‘There are numerous opportunities yet to be filled by other operators: many of these cover some of the former Monarch’s key markets, meaning there is the opportunity for newcomers such as ourselves to step up and met demand.’

While the news of new ownership and initial publicity does not guarantee immediate flights, there is certainly activity within the once-famed airline known for its ‘Crown Service’.

Monarch Seeking To Acquire Aircraft

The new airline has reportedly secured initial investment from various European Union and UK-based sources. The team has also allegedly begun initial talks with a UK-based lessor for up to 15 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The revived carrier has yet to apply for an Air Operator’s License (AOC), but intends to approach the UK Civil Aviation Authority soon. A new online Monarch Holidays venture will be an integrated part of the airline business.

Monarch was a major player in the UK inclusive tour and charter markets before its collapse in October 2017. Despite the success of TUI and Jet2, and the presence of low-cost carriers like easyJet and Ryanair, questions arise whether there’s space for a revived Monarch to thrive.

With challenges like the Ukraine conflict, rising aviation fuel prices, and a cost of living crisis, the demand for foreign travel seems undeterred, leaving room for optimism for Monarch’s potential resurgence.