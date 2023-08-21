How To Spot The DGT’s Camouflaged Motorcycles And Avoid Traffic Fines

By John Ensor • 21 August 2023 • 11:49

Grey 'camouflaged' DGT BMW R1150 RT. Credit: socialDrive.es/Twitter.com

In addition to fixed and mobile radars, vans and camouflaged cars, the DGT also has motorcycles to control and monitor traffic violations on the road.

A report published by 20 Minutos on Monday, August 21, gave details on how the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) in Spain are using motorcycles to control and monitor traffic violations on the road. These motorcycles are part of a broader strategy that includes fixed and mobile radars, vans, and camouflaged cars.

The methods of traffic control that the DGT uses are of various types, although almost all of them work based on the use of cameras and radars to control speeding and other common infractions, such as not fastening the seat belt or looking at the mobile phone while driving, the report claims.

DGT Motorcycles That Monitor Speeding

Fixed radars are placed on structures along the road, and their locations can be found on the DGT’s website. Mobile radars change positions and are often installed in traffic vehicles. Cars used by traffic agents are already common on the roads, but now motorcycles have joined them as well.

These motorcycles were first seen last year in Galicia, controlling traffic on the main motorbike routes of the community. In addition to monitoring the attitude and behaviour of motorcyclists and other drivers, they can also monitor speeding.

Like traffic cars, DGT motorcycles can have a mobile radar incorporated into their chassis. These radars are of the velolaser type, one of the DGT’s most efficient and precise speedometers, even when installed in vehicles. Two of their main features are their light weight and small size, making velolasers easy to install even on motorcycles.

Which Motorcycles To Look Out For

DGT’s motorcycles are ‘camouflaged’, meaning they don’t display the colours of the Traffic Civil Guard. They are large-displacement bikes, and the two models seen on the road are the Honda ST 13000 (Pan European) and the BMW R1150 RT. They tend to be inconspicuous colours, such as grey.

Users of the Social Drive network have identified some of these motorcycles, and one trick to recognise them is to look at the model. The most common procedure is for the agent on the motorcycle to notify a nearby patrol to fine the corresponding driver. If it’s a speeding violation detected by radar, the fine can be sent by mail to the offender’s home and to the DGT’s Electronic Road Directorate (DEV).