Netflix Review: Check Out The Info And Trailers Of New Additions Coming Soon

By Chris King • 21 August 2023 • 2:25
Image of Netflix and a remote control.
Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com
AVID users of Netflix might already be aware of the latest offerings that the platform will be serving up in the very near future.
If not, then here is a brief rundown of what is coming soon on the streaming platform:
Earlier in August, the ‘Untold’ series continued with a look at the rise and fall of American football star Johnny Manziel in ‘Untold – Johnny Football’.
On Tuesday, August 22, sports fans can enjoy the fourth and final instalment of the ‘Untold’ season. Titled ‘Untold – Swamp Kings, it charters the successful but often controversial Urban Meyer-led Florida Gators teams of the mid-to-late 2000s.
As Netflix explains, the documentary goes behind the scenes and: Explores how legendarily ruthless football coach Urban Meyer turned the ragtag 2000s-era Florida Gators into a ferocious winning machine’.
Due to a co-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, Netflix subscribers are in for a real viewing feast. Although no dates have been specified as yet, the platform will be adding the three HBO series Band of Brothers, The Pacific and Six Feet Under at some point soon.
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is back with another offering from his incredible $250 million Netflix deal. This time he has produced a coming-of-age comedy film titled ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’, in which he appears with his daughter Sunny Sandler.
Sandler’s wife Jackie and his other daughter Sadie also star in what is a family affair. It centres around two teenage best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), and their plans to stage epic bat mitzvahs, with Sandler as their father. The film also features Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzman.
On August 31, Netflix premieres its first-ever interactive rom-com. Starring Laura Marano from The Royal Treatment as Cami Conway, a recording studio engineer who seems to have everything a person needs for a happy life: a dream job, a steady boyfriend, and a bright future.
However, Cami faces an array of choices ranging from the seemingly innocuous to some major ethical dilemmas all of which can follow different storylines and have different endings depending on what the viewer chooses to select.
Scott Michael stars as Cami’s boyfriend Paul, with Avan Jogia as British rock star Rex Galier, Jordi Webber as Cami’s first love Jack Menna, and Megan Smart as her sister, Amalia.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
