Property Experts Names Top Three Popular Holiday Home Destinations In Spain

By John Ensor • 21 August 2023 • 16:47

Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava. Credit: kavalenkau/Shutterstock.com

A report today has revealed Spain’s most appealing coastal regions for British second-home buyers.

According to property specialists at Idealista, Spain’s beautiful shores and laid-back lifestyle have made it a favourite destination for second homeowners. The announcement was made recently, highlighting the top three coastal areas that Britons might consider for a holiday home, writes The Express, Monday, August 21.

Spain’s allure is hardly a mystery, with its stunning beaches, relaxed way of life, and sunny climate drawing many to invest in a second residence. While cities like Barcelona and Madrid may appeal to urban enthusiasts, a large number of Britons prefer properties close to the coast.

A spokesperson summed up the perfect scenario: ‘Imagine waking up to the sound of waves gently lapping against the shore, with the sun’s rays dancing on the water’s surface. This dream can become a reality in Spain, a country blessed with countless stunning beachfront locations.’

Costa Del Sol

Costa del Sol is the top recommendation from Idealista. The area has numerous world-renowned beaches, a lively nightlife and world-class golf courses for the more sporty. a spokesperson commented: ‘Owning a beach house here means you’re never far from the heart of the action.’ Popular places in this region include Marbella, Benalmadena, Estepona, and Fuengirola. Malaga is also an option for those seeking a blend of urban and beach living.

Costa Blanca

For those desiring more peace, Costa Blanca is a prime choice. This coastal region is among the most favoured for second homes. While it hosts bustling resorts like Benidorm and Torrevieja, it also boasts several serene villages. Generally, prices in Costa Blanca are lower than in Costa del Sol or the Balearic islands.

Costa Brava

Costa Brava, though less famous than the top regions, is perfect for those seeking tranquillity. The spokesperson said: ‘Costa Brava offers a blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Its rugged coastline, secluded coves and picturesque fishing village make it a unique location for a beach house.’