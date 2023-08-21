WATCH: Two Women In Lucky Escape After Their Vehicle Plunges Down A Steep Slope In Maro, Nerja

By Chris King • 21 August 2023 • 22:18

Image of a van that fell down a slope at Maro cliffs in Nerja. Credit: Facebook - Nerja Town Hall

TWO Spanish women had a very lucky escape when their vehicle plunged down a steep slope towards the sea near the cliffs of Maro-Cerro Gordo in Nerja.

As reported on the official Facebook page of Nerja Town Hall, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon, Sunday, August 20. Just before the van slipped down one of the cliffs above Las Alberquillas beach, its occupants very bravely managed to jump out.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was in the process of reversing the vehicle when she reached the edge of the cliff without realising what she had done. When it became clear what had happened, the two women opened the doors and jumped out to safety.

Their van subsequently continued down the slope until it crashed into a pine tree, which prevented it from falling onto the beach below.

Patrols from Nerja Local Police, the Guardia Civil and Civil Protection were immediately deployed to the location. The area was duly cordoned off to the public while the authorities planned a way of retrieving the van.

A complicated but successful rescue operation ensued this afternoon, Monday 21. As Nerja Town Hall explained, it required the use of two cranes.

The Fire Brigade also participated in the process of attaching the vehicle to the crane’s gib in order to remove it from its precarious location down the slope.

The authorities in Nerja praised the two women for their fast reactions in jumping out of the moving vehicle. In response, the two females thanked the security and emergency services for their prompt and efficient handling of a situation that could well have had more serious or even fatal consequences.

Maro–Cerro Gordo Cliffs are part of a beautiful Natural Park located in an area of land and sea between Cerro Gordo and the headland at the western end of La Herradura, a seaside resort on Spain’s Costa Tropical.

It is on the south-west coast of the province of Granada, some 70 km east of the city of Málaga, and part of the borough of Almuñécar, in Andalucia.