DGT Could Charge Up To €500 Fine For This

By John Ensor • 22 August 2023 • 17:10

Furry Dice. Credit: Andrew Smith/Creative common Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Reportedly, the number one driving infraction in Spain is speeding, followed by failure to comply with the ITV, driving without a license, not wearing a seat belt and finally, driving while using a mobile phone.

But despite the fact that these were the most common sanctions on the road during the past year 2022, the truth is that there are a multitude of infractions that drivers commit every day and that, on many occasions, they are unaware of, writes El Español.

Rear View Mirror Ornaments

Many drivers may be unaware that hanging an object from the rear-view mirror of the car is an offence that can lead to DGT fines. This has prompted them to remind motorists that if the Guardia Civil stops a driver at a checkpoint and observes an object hanging from the front of the car, the driver could be fined.

This infraction is outlined in Article 19 of the General Traffic Regulations, which forbids hanging objects that obstruct the driver’s visibility, such as air fresheners or decorations, from the rear-view mirror.

How Much Will The DGT Charge?

The regulation does not specify the size of these ornaments, but hanging any object, including rosaries, key rings, or crucifixes, could result in a penalty. If a traffic control agent deems that the object hanging from the rear-view mirror can obstruct the driver’s vision, a fine of €200 may be imposed, without any penalty points being issued.

In cases where the agents believe that the object is poorly placed or could damage the interior of the car, the penalty could be as high as €500. The DGT emphasises that objects hanging from the rear-view mirror can hinder the driver’s ability to fully see a child, pedestrian, cyclist, or animal, especially in low visibility conditions.

According to regulations, the vehicle’s glazed surface must allow the driver a clear view of the entire road, without interference from films or stickers. The regulations only permit the use of adhesive films or sun blinds on the rear windows, provided the vehicle has two exterior rear-view mirrors.

In conclusion, while it may seem trivial, the DGT fines for hanging objects from the rear-view mirror are a serious matter. Drivers are advised to be aware of this regulation to avoid potential penalties.