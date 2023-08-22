Dogs Don’t Have A Voice But Humans Do

By John Smith • 22 August 2023 • 16:09

Luz is still in the process of recovery Credit: ADANA Facebook

Some 32-years ago, a goat shed up a mountain above Estepona became a shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and the organisation took on the name ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals).

In all of its time it has not received any financial support from any Spanish Government or municipal source and needs to generate €14,000 a month simply to continue to cover basic necessities such as food, vets bills and general care for the dogs that it looks after.

Current President Susie Bates who first became involved with ADANA 21 years ago spoke to Euro Weekly News about two very sad and recent developments:

Susie explained “First, a week ago, I was alerted to the fact that a pregnant bitch, a cross collie/podengo had been found thrown off the side of the mountain with six dead puppies by her side but even worse was that the badly injured animal was still carrying more.

“She was rushed to the Estenova Veterinary Clinic and a further six pups had to be aborted whilst they spent hours trying to save the mother’s life and she was even given a blood transfusion from potential kennel mate Thor.

“Now named Luz she is still not out of the woods but it is hoped that she will eventually recover.”

Then a few days later following a raid by police on a house in Estepona, no less than 34 dogs arrived (even though there is no financial assistance from the council) bringing the number being housed up to 170.

“All of this costs money that the charity just doesn’t have so through the pages of Euro Weekly News I am appealing for donations, volunteers, dog walkers, bedding (only blankets and towels), articles for our charity shop in Estepona and people who want to adopt or foster a furry friend.”

Gone are the days however of Susie standing outside Dunnes Store in Fuengirola with a box full of puppies to give away and all adoptions are properly arranged with strict procedures before any animal is handed over.

Visit https://www.adana.es to find out how you can help.