By Jo Pugh • 22 August 2023 • 10:15

Huge fines were given to the balcony jumpers. Credit: X/Federació Balear de Balconing

CALVIA Town Hall has reported that five foreign tourists, whose nationalities have not been specified, have faced substantial fines this summer due to their involvement in the dangerous practice known as “balconing.”

These incidents took place within establishments located in the popular tourist destination of Magalluf.

Each of the five individuals involved has been subject to a fine of €36,000, stated Calvia town hall in a Twitter broadcast on Tuesday, 22 August.

Moreover, as a consequence of their actions, they were promptly banned from their respective hotels.

The sanctions were enforced in accordance with the regulations set by the tourism of excesses law, which is also embedded within the Calvia municipal ordinance.

Juan Feliu, the director-general of the town hall, responsible for offences and sanctions, emphasised the significant impact of these penalties.

“The fines carry a powerful deterrent effect against such dangerous behaviour”.

“Balconing is categorically unacceptable within our municipality, as it poses an irresponsible practice that could potentially lead to severe and even fatal injuries.”

Feliu has further underscored the town hall’s unwavering commitment to zero tolerance concerning anti-social behaviour and excessive risk-taking.

In the wake of the new administration taking charge in June, intensified police efforts have been directed towards curbing the occurrence of balconing.

Calvia has experienced a year without any reported fatalities related to balconing, which is attributed in part to the vigilant efforts of the new mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual.

Maintaining the close ties forged by his predecessor, Amengual has consistently liaised with the British Consulate and the tourism sector to effectively communicate the associated hazards and penalties.

These measures to eliminate balconing align with the broader strategy of enhancing Magalluf’s public image.

The town hall’s official report has not provided specific details regarding the payment status of the fines or the strategies employed for their enforcement.

Nevertheless, the actions undertaken by the town hall reflects their resolute commitment to maintaining safety and fostering a positive reputation for the Magalluf destination.