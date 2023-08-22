By Jo Pugh • 22 August 2023 • 11:49
The children and teachers were left dangling in the air. Credit: X/Maheem Shammim
A heart stopping incident rocked the Pashto region of Battagram district of Pakistan on Tuesday, August 22, as a group of schoolchildren remain dangling 1,200 feet above the ground after a chairlift cable snapped.
The cable hangs in the middle of a deep ravine surrounded by stunning mountains, where cable cars are frequently used to connect remote villages and towns.
The hair-raising episode unfolded in Pakistan, when the chairlift’s cable unexpectedly snapped, leaving the six students and their two teachers stranded in mid air.
However, the unfolding situation has left the rescue teams in a helpless position, with no immediate options available for swiftly and securely retrieving those trapped. With every passing moment, the urgency of the situation deepens, adding to the challenge faced by the stranded individuals and the rescue team alike.
Calls for helicopter assistance gained traction, fuelled by growing apprehension over the safety of the stranded children and educators.
The geographical constraints of the region compounded the challenge. Situated approximately four hours away from the district capital, the area lacks accessible roads and suitable machinery, leaving helicopter intervention as the only viable option for rescue.
The commandos helicopter is attempting to perform a sling operation for the rescue, as two out of three cables of the chairlift are broken, and the single remaining cable, which is vulnerable to the air pressure generated by the helicopter, could also break.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
