By Jo Pugh • 22 August 2023 • 11:49

The children and teachers were left dangling in the air. Credit: X/Maheem Shammim

A heart stopping incident rocked the Pashto region of Battagram district of Pakistan on Tuesday, August 22, as a group of schoolchildren remain dangling 1,200 feet above the ground after a chairlift cable snapped.

The cable hangs in the middle of a deep ravine surrounded by stunning mountains, where cable cars are frequently used to connect remote villages and towns.

The hair-raising episode unfolded in Pakistan, when the chairlift’s cable unexpectedly snapped, leaving the six students and their two teachers stranded in mid air.

The children and teachers have been stuck inside for eight hours.

Rescue efforts are in motion as local authorities from Rescue 1122 scramble to devise a safe and effective plan for the six students and two teachers marooned on the precarious chairlift.

However, the unfolding situation has left the rescue teams in a helpless position, with no immediate options available for swiftly and securely retrieving those trapped. With every passing moment, the urgency of the situation deepens, adding to the challenge faced by the stranded individuals and the rescue team alike.

Calls for helicopter assistance gained traction, fuelled by growing apprehension over the safety of the stranded children and educators.

Fears persist that without prompt action, the lives of those suspended on the dangling chairlift hang literally in the balance.

The geographical constraints of the region compounded the challenge. Situated approximately four hours away from the district capital, the area lacks accessible roads and suitable machinery, leaving helicopter intervention as the only viable option for rescue.

The commandos helicopter is attempting to perform a sling operation for the rescue, as two out of three cables of the chairlift are broken, and the single remaining cable, which is vulnerable to the air pressure generated by the helicopter, could also break.