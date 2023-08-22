By Jo Pugh • 22 August 2023 • 12:19

Flights will resume in October 2023. Credit: Southend Airport

Budget airline easyJet has announced it will relaunch its route from Southend to Alicante, which last operated in 2020.

Pre-pandemic, easyJet ran flights 10 times a week, with Ryanair additionally running five weekly flights to Alicante from Southend.

Holidaymakers were heartbroken after the destination was removed from Southend Airport’s list, and bosses have been “working tirelessly” to get an Alicante service back into their schedules since.

On sale from today, the re-started route to the Costa Blanca adds to the airport’s growing number of destinations with easyJet, including Malaga and Mallorca.

John Upton, London Southend Airport CEO, said: “We are excited, delighted and extremely proud to be able to deliver flights to Alicante for our passengers this winter; restarting our most profitable and popular route from Sunday October 29, and opening the door for passengers in Essex, east London and southeast of England to explore yet another area of Spain with our airline partner, easyJet.

The route will operate twice a week from Sunday, October 29.

Flights will depart on Thursdays and Sundays with fares starting from £22.99.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are really pleased to be launching another route from London Southend to Alicante to operate all which will be popular with those thinking about holidays this year and next.

“The city enjoys sunny weather all year round, which makes it a great holiday destination at any time of the year.

“We now offer more choice and great value for customers travelling with us, so by further expanding our services at Southend so we are delighted to be offering customers great value fares and even more destinations to choose from.”

EasyJet previously flew to Alicante between April 2012 to August 2020 and flew more than 856,000 passengers in that period.

Alicante, known as the ‘City of the Sun’, is reportedly the sunniest city in Europe with an average of 349 hours of sun each month, making it the perfect year-round destination.