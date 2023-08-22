Tottenham Hotspur Star Signs New Blockbuster Contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced that once club captain Shelina Zadorsky has signed a new contract that will keep her at the club until 2024.

Spurs will be hoping to make amends for what was a shocking season last time out as they battled against relegation, despite going on a spending spree 12 months ago, and without January recruit and World Cup ace Bethany England, Tottenham could well have been a Championship club.

The North London outfit have been active this summer as well, however, they are looking to be in a better spot than 12 months ago because they’ve not gone crazy with just three new recruits having arrived thus far in the form of ex-PSG star Barbora Votikova, Luana Buhler and Grace Clinton from Manchester United on loan.

That likely won’t be enough to see Spurs start challenging the bigger clubs in the Women’s Super League, or even get on the same level as someone such as Aston Villa who were very impressive last term, but it should mean that they have a solid foundation from which to build upon.

Zadorsky commits future to Spurs

Especially when they are getting in-house business sorted out too, because while fans crave new signings to help improve their side, keeping together a core group of players who know the club inside and out is equally as important, so seeing long-term, star Zadorsky commit her future to the club is huge news.

The Canadian international was the club captain two seasons ago, such is the respect she has from inside the dressing room, and with the defender also being away on international duty this summer with her national side, to have kept her at the club and fend off interested parties must be seen as a huge coup for Spurs.

Tottenham keen to avoid last season’s mistakes

Zadorsky has been with Spurs since she departed Orlando Pride on loan initially back in 2020, before then making it a permanent switch the following January and has since gone on to become a regular for Spurs and a household name in the WSL and on the international scene having won gold with her country at the last Olympic games.

Robert Vilahamn will be relying on Zardosky heavily this term, like usual, to ensure her side doesn’t let standards drop or get anywhere near where they were last term, otherwise, she will be very quickly kicked out of the door in N17.