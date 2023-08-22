Where In Spain Is The Most Expensive And Cheapest Online Grocery Shopping?

By John Ensor • 22 August 2023 • 9:50

Online Groceries. Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

Reportedly consumers in Spain often change their shopping habits during the summer, opting for online convenience over in-store purchases.

According to the latest Regional Supermarket Price Barometer published by Soysuper, an expert company in online supermarket price measurement in Spain, the cost of filling an online shopping basket varies across provinces. The analysis, reflecting the trends for summer 2023, reveals significant differences in online shopping expenses, writes 20 Minutos.

Huesca is the most expensive province in Spain for online purchases, at 0.91 per cent above the national average, followed by Soria (0.73 per cent), Navarra (0.67 per cent), Bizkaia (0.60 per cent), and Ciudad Real (0.56 per cent). On the other hand, the Galician provinces of A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra, and Ourense are the cheapest, along with Cuenca (0.45 per cent).

The Cheapest Areas For Online Groceries

By Autonomous Communities, Galicia continues to be the region with the cheapest average prices for the tenth consecutive year, at -0.82 per cent, ahead of Murcia (-0.44 per cent), Madrid (-0.40 per cent), Valencian Community (-0.19 per cent), and Andalusia (-0.17 per cent). Conversely, Navarra (0.67 per cent), the Balearic Islands (0.51 per cent), and Aragón (0.45 per cent) have the most expensive prices.

‘For the analysis carried out, the prices of identical products of the entire assortment, both manufacturer brand and distributor brand, of each of the eight large online supermarkets that deliver in various autonomous communities in Spain (Alcampo, Caprabo, Carrefour, DIA, Eroski, El Corte Inglés, Hipercor and Mercadona),’ explains the comparator, which updates daily the prices of more than 150,000 products from nine of the large online supermarkets in over 4,700 postal codes.

Lleida has seen the most significant price increase in the last year for online purchases, descending 30 positions in the ranking and becoming the eighth most expensive in 2022 (0.48 per cent). In contrast, Girona has lowered its prices significantly, rising 16 positions in the ranking, from an average of +0.06 per cent to -0.19 per cent.